Ronald Acuña Jr. strengthened his MVP case on Friday. The Atlanta Braves superstar became the first player in 2023 to reach the 200-hit mark, per MLB. The impressive feat will provide him with an advantage in the NL MVP conversation as Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts closely trails Acuña Jr. It should be noted that other Braves and Dodgers stars such as Matt Olson and Freddie Freeman will also receive consideration for the award.

However, the NL MVP will likely come down to Acuña Jr. versus Betts.

Acuña Jr. is dealing with competition in the MVP race, but he's likely still the favorite to win the award. Acuña Jr. came into Friday's game leading the league in hits, runs scored, stolen bases, OBP, and total bases, according to Baseball Reference. The Braves are MLB's best team and Acuña Jr. is a major reason why.

Atlanta will have a strong opportunity to make a deep playoff run. However, the best team during the regular season doesn't always fare well in October. That said, Ronald Acuña Jr. will give the Braves a chance to succeed in the playoffs.

What Mookie Betts is doing for the Dodgers also can't be ignored. He's swung the bat extremely well while playing the outfield, second base, and shortstop. Between his offensive prowess and defensive versatility, Betts will make things interesting in the NL MVP conversation.

The next couple of weeks will ultimately determine who ends up winning the award.