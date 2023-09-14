Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thompson raised some eyebrows when he criticized Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves for his demonstrative celebrations when hitting home runs, and Acuña had a response to Thompson's comments on X.

“IF YOU DON'T LIKE IT, STOP IT. IF YOU CAN'T STOP IT, ADMIRE IT. IF YOU CAN'T ADMIRE IT, KEEP IT DOWN SO EVERYONE ELSE CAN ENJOY THE SHOW,” Ronald Acuña Jr. wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first Braves player to respond to Rob Thompson's comments. Relief pitcher Tyler Matzek also responded to Thompson with the exact same comment, just not with all caps like Acuña put on X.

It seems like the Braves are rallying around Tyler Matzek's comments. Acuña clearly liked what he said.

The Braves do not have much left to worry about this season, as they have already clinched the National League West. Their last task is securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs. They are likely to secure that down the stretch, but the main priority is likely keeping everyone healthy to gear up for the postseason.

The Braves will likely go into the playoffs as favorites to win the World Series, with the Los Angeles Dodgers as the main competitor in the National League. This is similar to the 2022 season, when both the Braves and Dodgers got upset in their divisional round series.

It will be interesting to see what happens this season. As there are some tight wild card races down the stretch, the Braves are secure and preparing for the playoffs.