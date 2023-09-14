Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson is on the record as not being a fan of Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr.'s boisterous celebrations. And Acuña's teammate Tyler Matzek isn't a fan of Thomson's take. It's NL East beef at its finest.

“If you don’t like it, stop it. If you can’t stop it, admire it. If you can’t admire it, keep it down so everyone else can enjoy the show,” was Matzek's message to Thomson on X (f/k/a/ Twitter) on Wednesday. He threw in a “#AcunaMVP” for good measure.

Matzek was responding to comments Thomson made following Tuesday's Braves-Phillies tilt. In that game, Acuña blasted a long home run in the 5th inning to give the Braves the lead. Atlanta would go on to win 7-6 in extra innings.

Acuña celebrated the dinger rather emphatically as he rounded the bases. Obviously, it was a display that irked the old-school Thomson. Of his team, the Phils' manager said “I like our guys to act like they’ve been there before.”

While Thomson might want his players to act as if they've been there, it's tough to say they have. That's because Acuña is in the midst of a historic season.

The Braves' star outfielder has already become the first player in MLB history to hit 30 home runs and steal 60 bases in the same season. Next up: the chance to become just the fifth player ever to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in the same campaign.

Acuña has already hit the mark for steals, and is just three long balls shy of 40 after Wednesday night's game.

Matzek will have to let his social media posts do the talking for him in the meantime. The reliever had Tommy John surgery last October and will not pitch in 2023.