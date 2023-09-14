The Atlanta Braves have taken the first major step in their march toward the World Series by winning the NL East. The last six division titles have gone to Brian Snitker's squad. This one is perhaps his very best yet.

The Braves took three games of a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies in Citizens Bank Park, securing the division crown with a 4-1 win. They celebrated on their rivals' home turf, a small piece of revenge against the plucky upstarts who upset them in the playoffs last season. The Phillies had to concede defeat and congratulate their archrival while the Braves partied in the locker room.

Six NL East titles in a row for the Braves… pic.twitter.com/B3jwwK7jnX — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) September 14, 2023

For a team like the Braves, who have the best record in MLB and won the grand prize just two seasons ago, winning the division may not seem like a big deal. But Snitker still wants his team to celebrate the feat and understand its significance, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com.