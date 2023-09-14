The Atlanta Braves have taken the first major step in their march toward the World Series by winning the NL East. The last six division titles have gone to Brian Snitker's squad. This one is perhaps his very best yet.
The Braves took three games of a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies in Citizens Bank Park, securing the division crown with a 4-1 win. They celebrated on their rivals' home turf, a small piece of revenge against the plucky upstarts who upset them in the playoffs last season. The Phillies had to concede defeat and congratulate their archrival while the Braves partied in the locker room.
For a team like the Braves, who have the best record in MLB and won the grand prize just two seasons ago, winning the division may not seem like a big deal. But Snitker still wants his team to celebrate the feat and understand its significance, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com.
“They’re all special, and they’re all really hard,” the Braves manager said, via MLB.com. “You should enjoy every time you get a chance to do this. It’s like I told them, ‘Don’t forget how this feels’ because it’s a really good feeling that lets you know your hard work is for something.”
No other team has an active streak of division titles of even three years. It would take the Houston Astros navigating to the top of a crowded AL West to do so. The Braves have been the most fearsome team in MLB for just about the whole season and are not yet slowing down. They're on pace to win 105 games this season.
The Braves are simply unstoppable at the plate, getting career seasons from numerous players while stars like Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley continue to crush it. Acuña is on his way to winning his first MVP award.
The insane offensive firepower the Braves have on their side should get them far in the playoffs, though their shaky bullpen could be their downfall. Even with that weakness, Atlanta has a strong starting rotation and the best-hitting lineup in baseball. No one wants to see the 2023 NL East champs in the playoffs.