Ronald Acuna, Jr. and the Atlanta Braves keep lighting up the scoreboard in the 2023 MLB season. They made history after Marcell Ozuna hit his 35th home run of the year against the Miami Marlins on Sunday. Consequently, the Braves became the first team in MLB history with four players who hit 35 home runs each in a season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Marcell Ozuna hit his 35th HR of the season today, becoming the 4th Braves hitter to reach 35 HR this season. The Braves are the first team in MLB history to have 4 players with 35 HR in a season. pic.twitter.com/jzsjDI3V09 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 18, 2023

Ronald Acuna, Jr's and Marcell Ozuna's hot bats for the Braves

Marcell Ozuna recorded his 35th home run of the season in the top of the eighth inning. Ozuna, the Braves' designated hitter, endured a rough start to the season. He batted a horrendous .091 in April before settling down the rest of the way. Ozuna inflicted most of his damage on opposing teams in August – he batted .358 and recorded 14 home runs that month.

The Braves became just the second team in MLB history with three players who have recorded 35 home runs each on the season on September 14. Austin Riley's home run in the top of the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies rewrote the MLB record books. With Ozuna joining in on the fun, the Braves reached unprecedented heights on Sunday. Regrettably, Marcell Ozuna hit his record-breaking home run in garbage time in a 16-2 blowout loss to the Miami Marlins.

Nevertheless, the Braves clinched their sixth consecutive NL East pennant last week. Ronald Acuna, Jr., the first-ever player to record 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season, leads Atlanta's quest for another World Series title. Acuna has had an MVP-caliber season. Many experts feel the 2023 NL MPV race comes down to him or the Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts. Not only that, but it seems the two best teams in the National League are on a collision course in the 2023 NLCS.

The Braves' offense has carried them all season long. Marcell Ozuna and Atlanta will rely on their hot bats once again as October baseball is just around the corner.