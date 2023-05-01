Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Ronald Acuna Jr.left Monday’s game after getting hit by a pitch on his left shoulder. The Atlanta Braves later announced that Acuna Jr suffered a left shoulder contusion, per the Braves Twitter.

Video via Talkin Baseball.

Ronald Acuña Jr. left the game after taking this pitch off the shoulder area pic.twitter.com/kBjdEB3oF5 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 1, 2023

Acuna Jr is off to a strong start in 2023 after dealing with injuries over the past few seasons. He even hit a long home run in this game against the New York Mets prior to getting hit by the pitch later in the contest.

Acuna Jr, a three-time All-Star, is currently hitting .352/.440/.546 with a .986 OPS. Additionally, he leads the league with 13 stolen bases. He’s flashed his power and speed throughout the first month of the year. Atlanta is hoping for the best in regards to his injury. The Braves feature offensive depth, but Ronald Acuna Jr is one of their best players. When healthy, he’s a top-tier player in the entire sport.

Atlanta is playing well so far in 2023. It goes without saying, but Ronald Acuna Jr’s impressive performance has played a significant role in their success. Spencer Strider has also dominated the competition on the mound for Atlanta. They’ve been one of the more consistent teams in baseball over the past few seasons and it doesn’t look like that’s changed in 2023.

The Braves ultimately defeated the Mets on Monday by a final score of 9-8. in Game 1 of their doubleheader. However, New York currently leads Game 2 in the 9th inning.

We will monitor and provide updates on Ronald Acuna Jr’s status as they are made available.