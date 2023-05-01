Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Spencer Strider is establishing himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball. He displayed signs of stardom last year, and is continuing to dominate the competition in 2023. The Atlanta Braves’ young hurler is currently doing something on the mound that will excite every pitching coach around the world, per Yahoo Sports’ Zach Crizer and Baseball Reference.

Strider has reportedly started out opposing hitters with an 0-2 count 50 percent of the time so far this season. That means Strider is consistently throwing first pitch strikes, something that is preached by coaches to young pitchers at an early age. And getting to 0-2 50 percent of the time will obviously lead to no shortage of strikeouts, especially considering Strider’s filthy repertoire of pitches.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Strider has dealt with control issues in the past. He struck out 202 hitters last year, but walked 45. In 2023, he’s walked only 11 hitters up to this point to go along with 49 strikeouts through five games pitched. He currently leads the league in strikeouts/per nine innings pitched, field independent pitching, and hits/per nine. In other words, Strider is striking out hitters at an elite rate and limiting hits. As a result, his WHIP stands at an impressive 0.83.

Max Fried is still the Braves’ ace. Spencer Strider’s performance cannot be ignored though. It is still early in the season, so it will be interesting to see if he can continue his dominance as the 2023 campaign rolls on. Atlanta is off to a fast start in 2023, and they wouldn’t be where they are without Strider’s contributions.