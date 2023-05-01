Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.tends to drop jaws when he steps up to the plate- and Monday’s contest against the New York Mets was no different. Acuna hit an absolute moonshot of a home run in the second inning of the first game of a doubleheader against the Mets, sending a baseball to uncharted territory at Citi Field- and stunning his Braves teammates in the process.

See the dinger for yourself.

Ronald Acuña Jr. launches a 448-foot tank 😳 pic.twitter.com/BTqBpWzVZW — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 1, 2023

A tank, indeed. Acuna’s blast traveled 448 feet and was ripped at 114.5 MPH off of the bat.

While the Braves superstar tends to irk baseball traditionalists with his showboating around the bases, one can’t really blame him for doing such things when he can do that to a ball.

Acuna’s own Braves teammates were left in awe of the slugger, who is the early favorite to take home the National League MVP award through the first month of the season.

Acuna seemed to battle mental- as well as physical- hurdles in his return from a July 2021 torn ACL last season, often looking like a shell of himself. His power seemed to be sapped.

That has not been the case this year.

Acuna looks close to the player who flirted with a 40-home run and 40-stolen base season back in 2019.

Through 27 games played, the Braves star is among the league leaders in batting average and hits, and he currently leads the majors with 13 stolen bases.

While Acuna might not be swinging for the fences quite like he did pre-injury, it’s a matter of time before the home runs come in bunches.

Monday’s mammoth blast could be the start of a hot stretch for the Braves superstar.