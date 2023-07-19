The Atlanta Braves are dealing with a plethora of injuries lately and added more players to the shelf on Wednesday. The Braves announced they placed outfielder Sam Hilliard on the 10-day injured list with a right heel contusion and the team released left-handed pitcher Danny Young.

Hilliard has spent most of his time with the Braves this season as a replacement player, either to pinch run or play the outfield. He's appeared in 40 games but has just three at-bats since May 23. He's played in 13 games since then. Hilliard has a .236 average with three home runs and five doubles in 72 at-bats this season.

The Braves acquired Hilliard right after last season in a trade with the Colorado Rockies. Hilliard is a career .215 hitter, having played in part of five seasons in the MLB since making his debut with the Rockies in 2019.

Young made eight appearances for the Braves this season, all out of the bullpen. He allowed one run in 8.1 innings, striking out 11 batters. He's bounced back and forth between the majors and the minors this season and hasn’t pitched for the Braves since May 15.

The Braves also added right-handed pitcher Seth Elledge to the active roster. Elledge has not pitched in the big leagues since 2021. He has a 4.63 ERA in 23 career games, all in relief with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2020 and 2021. He signed with the Braves on June 27 after being designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers.

The Braves have hit a bit of a slump lately after cruising through much of the first half. Some of these moves could have a long-term impact on Atlanta's season, so they are something to keep an eye on.