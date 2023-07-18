The Atlanta Braves had to do what seemed like the inevitable after it happened, as the team announced it placed left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard on the 60-day injured list with left shoulder nerve inflammation. Allard may have thrown his last pitch for the Braves in 2023.

Allard made three starts for the Braves this season and pitched in one game in relief. He struggled in three appearances after a scoreless outing in his first game of the season. He allowed six runs in his last 2.2 innings, getting pulled in the second inning of his last start.

Allard was thrust into the Braves rotation amid the elongated absences of Max Fried and Kyle Wright after missing the first two months of the season with an oblique strain. Atlanta reacquired him last offseason from the Texas Rangers after trading him to Texas in 2019. It seems the Braves will only get 12.1 innings from the 25-year-old in 2023.

The Braves should be getting reinforcements soon though. Fried is expected back soon as he continues a rehab assignment. The trade deadline is approaching as well and Atlanta has never been shy of adding players via trade. Even if Allard's injury is season-ending, the Braves should be able to survive and find another starter to take Allard's place.

Michael Soroka could be an option and will likely take over for Kolby Allard for the time being. If he pitches well, the Braves might keep him in the rotation, which is sure to be pretty dangerous once it gets back to full strength.