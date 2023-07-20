Admittedly, we get a little caught up in strikeouts in the modern game of baseball. ERA can sometimes be minimized in favor of whiff rate and velocity, as it is far too easy to undervalue ground ball pitchers who put zeros on the scoreboard. It is difficult, however, not to get swept up in the hype of Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider.

With a truly electric fastball, earned runs do not seem to carry quite as much importance when the young right-hander is dealing on the mound. He shut down the Arizona Diamondbacks through six innings Wednesday before surrendering two home runs and four runs in the seventh. Despite raising his ERA to 3. 78, Strider made some mind-boggling MLB history.

In his first 40 career starts, the 2023 All-Star has thrown 354 strikeouts (13 Ks vs. Arizona), which is the most by any pitcher since 1893, per ESPN Stats & Info. Braves fans are truly witnessing generational, blow-by stuff from Strider, as he continues to defy logic. Fortunately, Atlanta rallied in the eighth inning- Austin Riley hit a go-ahead three-run bomb- and won the game, 7-5 to ensure that their guy could properly bask in his remarkable feat.

The 24-year-old increased his MLB lead in the category and is now closing in on 200 strikeouts on the season. Batters were only mustering a .213 batting average against Spencer Strider coming into the day, so his ERA should realistically go down as long as he continues to effectively harness his heater. Regardless, he remains in National League Cy Young contention.

Though, individual awards are secondary on a team with World Series or bust aspirations in 2023. Wednesday's victory in Truist Park avoided a home sweep and snapped a four-game losing streak for the Braves (62-33). They roll forward with the big picture in mind. History-making Strider is very much a part of that picture.