The Atlanta Braves announced on Monday that they optioned five players to Triple-A Gwinnett and reassigned four more players to minor league camp. Reliever Nick Anderson was among those who were sent down and won’t be on the Braves Opening Day roster. The pitcher won’t be in Atlanta to start the 2023 MLB season, but he is expected to join the team later in the year.

The Braves think that Nick Anderson will play a big role for the major-league club this season, according to The Athletic’s Dave O’Brien. Anderson was sent to Triple-A in part because he had options and Atlanta could keep him off the Opening Day roster without the risk of losing him to another team.

Pitching for Gwinnett will also give Anderson time to return to his old form. The right-hander missed the entire 2022 season and only pitched six innings in 2021 because of an elbow injury. Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Anderson has only thrown 87.1 innings.

During 19 relief appearances for the Tampa Bay Rays in the shortened 2020 season, Anderson had a minuscule 0.55 ERA. He had a 3.32 ERA in a career-high 65.0 innings for the 2019 campaign.

The Braves gave Anderson a one-year split contract in the offseason. Anderson will make $180,000 in the minor leagues. When he’s in the majors, Anderson’s salary will increase to $875,000, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Anderson was competing for the final spot in the Braves’ bullpen. Closer Kenley Jansen is gone after a year and has been replaced by Raisel Iglesias.

Shortstops Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake were both optioned to Triple-A along with Anderson.