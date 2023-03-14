Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

An Atlanta Braves pitcher who was an important part of the team’s recent World Series run is headed back to the minor leagues. The Braves announced Tuesday that Ian Anderson has been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Braves pitcher Bryce Elder has also been sent to the minor leagues with Anderson. The move cuts Atlanta’s roster down to 50 players in spring training with a little over two weeks remaining until Opening Day.

Two seasons ago, it would’ve been hard to believe that a healthy Anderson would be left off the Braves’ Opening Day roster. Anderson went 9-5 with a 3.58 ERA in 24 starts for Atlanta in 2021. The right-hander won two playoff games, including Game 3 of the World Series. Anderson threw five shutout innings to give Atlanta a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Astros.

The 2022 season was a completely different story for Anderson. The 24-year-old had a 5.00 ERA in 22 starts. His WHIP ballooned up to 1.51 after it was 1.23 in the previous year. Anderson was sent down to the minor leagues in August. His season ended a month later due to a strained oblique.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Elder was much better than Anderson in limited innings last season. The 23-year-old posted a 3.17 ER with 47 strikeouts in 54 innings.

Anderson had a 6.14 ERA in 7.1 innings during spring training. Elder had a 6.17 ERA in spring training games.

One spot in the Braves’ rotation appears to be up for grabs. Max Fried was the 2022 NL Cy Young runner-up and enters the 2023 season as Atlanta’s ace. Spencer Strider, Kyle Wright and Charlie Morton are also set to be in the rotation.

No matter who is pitching, Atlanta always seems to find ways to win games. The Braves have won five straight NL East titles. It’s the longest active streak for any reigning division champion in baseball.