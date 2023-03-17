Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Atlanta Braves are gearing up for another deep MLB postseason run. As Opening Day approaches, the Braves seem to have found a secret weapon in the bullpen.

Nick Anderson continued his excellent spring training on Friday, pitching two scoreless innings for the Braves. Over the entirety of spring training, Anderson has 11 strikeouts and just one walk over seven innings. He has five scoreless outings out of his six appearances and holds a 0.71 WHIP with a .174 opponent’s batting average, via David O’Brien of The Athletic.

The Braves went on to defeat the Red Sox 8-0. In his two scoreless innings, Anderson allowed no hits with one strikeout and a walk. His spring training ERA lowered to 2.57. As O’Brien points out, it’ll be hard for Atlanta to keep Anderson off the Opening Day roster if he keeps pitching like this.

Atlanta signed Anderson to a non-guaranteed contract earlier this offseason. He didn’t play in the MLB during the 2022 season as he recovered from a torn UCL. The UCL tear limited Anderson to just six games in 2021. When healthy, Anderson has appeared in 87.1 innings over his career, spending time with the Rays and Marlins.

In his three-year MLB career, Anderson has pitched to a 2.89 ERA with a 137/23 K/BB ratio. He has been impressive when given an opportunity. The Braves are hoping Anderson could return to form after his injury hiatus.

While it’s just spring training, all indications point to Nick Anderson being past his injury woes. He has shined on the mound and has looked like one of Atlanta’s better relief pitchers. If Anderson’s strong play continues, the Braves might have some tough decisions to make as Opening Day nears.