The Atlanta Braves don't necessarily need to make any major moves ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. They currently hold a comfortable lead in the National League East and appear poised to make a deep playoff run. That said, there is one player who makes perfect sense for Atlanta.

The Braves' bullpen has been impressive in 2023. However, it is dealing with some injury concerns. The recent Nick Anderson injury was far from ideal, while Tyler Matzek and Jesse Chavez remain out. Trading for one more reliable relief pitcher should be the Braves' deadline priority. Without further ado, here's one key player Atlanta must trade for ahead of the 2023 deadline.

Braves must trade for Royals' Scott Barlow

Scott Barlow of the Kansas City Royals has emerged as one of the better closers in baseball. Kansas City is expected to continue their rebuild, something that was confirmed following their recent trade of Aroldis Chapman.

Barlow, 30, is an interesting trade candidate. He's been one of the best relievers in the game over the past few seasons. In 2021, Barlow recorded a stellar 2.42 ERA over 71 appearances, tallying 16 saves. He stepped up in 2022 once again, finishing with a 2.18 ERA and 24 saves.

It should be said that he hasn't performed as well in 2023. Barlow currently owns a 4.09 ERA but has saved 11 contests for Kanas City. The Braves likely wouldn't use him as a closer. Instead, Barlow could become a seventh or eighth inning option for Atlanta. The change of scenery and potential for less pressure in a different role may lead to improved results for Barlow.

Cost of trading for Barlow?

Barlow has one year of arbitration remaining before hitting free agency, per Spotrac. This means now is the perfect time for Kansas City to trade him. If they wait until the offseason or next trade deadline, teams will only be acquiring Barlow for one season or a half-season, barring a potential extension of course.

The Royals will receive a quality return if they make him available ahead of the '23 deadline. A contender that acquires him, like the Braves, would have Barlow for the stretch run this year and the entire 2024 season. That fact alone would lead to a hefty trade return.

With that being said, Barlow may come at a discount of sorts. His underperformance in 2023 may be a blessing in disguise for Atlanta. In trade talks, the Braves can argue that Barlow's underperformance means the Royals should lower their asking price. This will be important, since Atlanta doesn't feature the best farm system.

Will the Braves make other moves?

Aside from trading for a reliever, should the Braves make any other moves?

In all reality, they don't need to. Their roster is balanced and stacked, which explains their league-leading record. There is always the prospect of trading for Shohei Ohtani, so Atlanta will monitor his status ahead of the deadline. Additionally, a star like Juan Soto may catch the team's attention if he is made available by the San Diego Padres.

In the end, though, nobody would blame the Braves for staying quiet ahead of the deadline. They haven't technically won the NL East, but Atlanta holds an 8.5-game lead heading into the second half of the season. This ball club is dangerous and motivated after failing to win the World Series in 2022.

Regardless, trading for Scott Barlow is something the Braves must consider.