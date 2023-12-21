Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos confirmed the team's pursuit of starting pitcher Aaron Nola.

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos recently did a very honest interview in which he confirmed the team's pursuit of starting pitcher Aaron Nola, who re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, and confirmed that the team pursued another starting pitcher in a trade, but eventually passed on the deal.

“We pursued Aaron Nola,” Alex Anthopoulos said, via Jeff Schultz of The Athletic. “Beyond that, we've engaged clubs and inquired on trades. The starters who have been moved, and one specifically, we didn't need to trade core players off our roster. It would've been a prospect-based deal and we had the prospects to do it and we elected not to. Obviously, we'll find out three, four, five years from now if that was the right call. It's similar to when guys like Spencer Strider and Michael Harris were prospects and we elected to hold those guys as well, and we're glad we did. It's tough to judge because you're trying to project out what guys will be. So far, I've elected to say no.”

Tyler Glasnow was a starting pitcher who was moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Judging by Anthopoulos' comments, it would make sense if Tyler Glasnow was the pitcher he was talking about.

It is clear that the Braves are looking for some pitching help. They still could get that this offseason. The Braves have been rumored as a suitor for Dylan Cease in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, and it is possible that the Corbin Burnes could be moved this offseason as well.

Will Anthopoulos be willing to give the prospects to get Dylan Cease or Corbin Burnes? Time will tell. Presumably, he was unwilling to do so for Glasnow.