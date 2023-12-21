Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos commented on Max Fried's future with the team ahead of his free agency next offseason.

Max Fried's future with the Atlanta Braves may be in question. He's an ace-caliber pitcher set to enter free agency following the 2024 season. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos recently commented on Fried's outlook with the team.

“Same thing I’ve said in the past. We have him for sure in 2024,” Anthopoulos said, via Jeff Schultz of The Athletic. “We love the player. Beyond that, we’ll see where that goes. I would never say anything else. I know there’s been times when we’ve gotten something done and you didn’t know until the press release came out.”

The Braves have lost star free agents in recent years but have still managed to compete at a high level. Notably, Freddie Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the 2022 campaign, while Dansby Swanson joined the Chicago Cubs last offseason.

Atlanta loves to extend young players to team-friendly contracts. But they are seemingly willing to let some players go, regardless of how impactful they are to the team.

There's still a chance that the Braves and Max Fried could agree to an extension. Perhaps Fried will re-sign with Atlanta in MLB free agency. However, Fried trade rumors emerged last offseason and they could come to fruition once again.

Still, Fried will probably pitch for the Braves in 2024.

Braves, Max Fried preparing for 2024 season

Atlanta was the best team in baseball last season but fell short in the playoffs. They have made some small moves this offseason, but they are preparing to run it back with a similar roster in 2024.

Fried, 29, was limited to 14 games in 2023 due to injury. He was spectacular while on the mound, however, recording a superb 2.55 ERA across 77.2 innings pitched.

Atlanta's rotation projects to find success once again in 2024. Max Fried and Spencer Strider will lead the way, while the Braves have been linked to a potential Dylan Cease trade. Bringing in Cease would add another quality arm to an already impressive pitching staff.

Fried and the Braves are in line for a strong campaign. However, one has to wonder if this will be Fried's final season in a Braves uniform.