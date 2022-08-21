The Atlanta Braves have a Marcell Ozuna problem. On the field, the outfielder has struggled immensely on the plate. He has been benched multiple times for his poor performances. However, what’s even worse is Ozuna’s run-ins with the law over the last few years. He was charged last year with domestic violence, causing him to be suspended 20 games in 2021.

Now, Marcell Ozuna is once again making the headlines, this time after being arrested for a DUI case. The Braves outfielder apparently even tried to big-time his way out of trouble, flashing his MLB ID in an attempt to coerce the police. Because of this incident, the Braves are more than likely going to cut bait with Ozuna at some point, according to Ken Rosenthal. (via MLB on FOX)

A key point in this discussion is that the Braves are unlikely to make a decision on Ozuna until all legal proceedings are resolved. Still, it’s more than likely that once it’s over, the team will release the outfielder. He has played terribly this season (.214 for the year), and his off-field issues make him a PR nightmare.

The Braves aren’t going to miss Ozuna’s inevitable absence, not with the glut of talent they have in the outfield. With Ronald Acuna Jr, Eddie Rosario, and the emerging Michael Harris, they are more than happy with their players over in that position. They still also have Robbie Grossman as a depth option.

Atlanta is in the midst of a fierce playoff race. They are all but guaranteed a Wild Card spot at this point. However, they are just 3.5 games behind the New York Mets for a chance to hold the NL East. Earning a first-round bye will be crucial to their chances of defending their World Series title.