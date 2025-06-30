The Los Angeles Lakers are bracing for a major offseason for the franchise. Following LeBron James' decision to opt into the final year of his deal for the 2025-26 season, the Lakers could pursue a former player for their division rival.

Golden State Warriors free agent guard De'Anthony Melton will have a lot of interested suitors when freea gency opens up Monday evening at 3PM PST.

Lakers expected to show interest in ex-Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton

De'Anthony Melton was a big addition to the Golden State Warriors heading into the 2024-25 season, but only played six games after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee.

In those six games, Melton averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in 20.2 minutes per game. The guard also shot 37.1 percent from three in the small handful of games, but has been a career 37 percent three point shooter

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are expected to show interest in De'Anthony Melton when free agency begins on Monday evening.

If the Lakers lose Finney-Smith, they are expected to show interest in De'Anthony Melton, who was only able to play in six games last season with Golden State due to an ACL tear and was traded by the Warriors in December to Brooklyn for Dennis Schröder.

Lakers beat writer for the Athletic Dan Woike reported similar whispers around Melton and interest from the Lakers.

Melton has been a strong role player for the teams he's played for over the last few years, but has unfortunately not been able to stay off the injury report. The Sixers guard only played 38 games for the Sixers in the 2023-24 season and just six last season for the Warriors. Still, when he's available, Melton has been a strong piece for his respective teams.

Despite playing only 194 of a possible 328 games over his last four regular seasons, Melton has averaged 10.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 steals in 25.5 minutes per game while shooting 37.7 percent from three.