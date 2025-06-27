Atlanta Braves' Nacho Álvarez exited a Triple-A game with an oblique strain exactly 10 days after returning from a wrist injury that had limited him to being out for more than two months. The injury happened in the seventh inning, cutting short what had been a promising run at the plate for the 24-year-old infielder, who was starting to reclaim his status as one of the Braves’ top prospects.

Before the oblique injury, Álvarez was hitting an impressive .379 with a 1.113 OPS over nine games at Triple-A Gwinnett, as reported by Mark Bowman of MLB.com. His strong performance had sparked talk about a potential promotion to the majors, especially given Ozzie Albies’ struggles at the plate this season.

Article Continues Below

Ranked as the Braves’ No. 3 overall prospect, Álvarez is viewed as the organization’s best infield player in the minors. His offensive output this season has been a significant improvement from his brief and tough MLB debut last year, where he managed just a .100 batting average over eight games. After being sent back to the minors in July 2024, he hasn’t made it back to the major league roster since.

Now, it’s unclear when he’ll be able to return. Oblique injuries are notoriously tricky and can keep a player out for several weeks or even the rest of the season. The exact severity of Álvarez’s strain hasn’t been revealed yet, but he’s expected to be placed on the 7-day injured list. With the minor league season winding down, this setback could have a significant impact on his 2025 season.

Before this latest injury, Álvarez had a solid .305 batting average with a .891 OPS in 73 career Triple-A games. With the Braves still eyeing a postseason spot, any further injuries to their major league infield could have opened a door for the young prospect—if only he could have stayed healthy.