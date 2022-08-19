‘Sorry, I’m Ozuna from the Braves’: Marcell Ozuna DUI arrest details surface

On Friday morning, it was revealed that Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for a DUI in the middle of the night. According to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports, Ozuna tried using his status as a baseball player to get out of trouble.

“Sorry, sorry, I’m Ozuna from the Braves,” he allegedly told police officers after being pulled over. The cops pulled him over at approximately 3:30 am early Friday after his car was seen speeding in a 35 mph zone. Ozuna also allegedly was unable to keep the car in its lane.

The car smelled like alcohol when the police spoke with Ozuna. According to the report, when police asked for his license he gave them his MLB player card identifying himself as a professional baseball player. That did not work the way he had hoped. He was booked and charged with driving under the influence.

This is not the first time Ozuna has found himself in trouble with the law. In May of 2021, the 31-year-old outfielder was originally arrested on one felony charge of aggravated assault by strangulation. Marcell Ozuna allegedly choken and threw his estranged wife against the wall in their home in Sandy Springs. The felony charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor of family violence battery and simple assault.

Major League Baseball conducted their own investigation into the matter. Subsequently, they suspended Ozuna for 20 games without pay.

After a monster 2020 season, Ozuna’s career has fallen off a cliff ever since. He is hitting just .214, but his 20 home runs keep him in the lineup and in baseball.