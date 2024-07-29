It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Brewers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Braves Brewers.

The Atlanta Braves responded well to a crisis over the weekend. They were briefly passed in the standings by the New York Mets. They lost the first two games of the four-game weekend set in Queens. They continued to come up small in big moments at the plate. They made crucial defensive misplays. They continued to be sloppy and inconsistent. It's true that the Braves have been hammered by injuries, and it's true that their injuries have played an undeniably large role in limiting what Atlanta is ultimately capable of. However, even with all the injuries, it remains that the Braves — the healthy players not hit by injuries — have underperformed this season. The two names most centrally involved in that conversation are Matt Olson and Austin Riley. Atlanta pitching has still been good, but after a 2023 season in which Atlanta had one of the best and deepest batting orders in recent major league history, this year's order — even when accounting for the injuries — has performed at a much lower standard.

The Braves' season was spiraling out of control. After those first two losses to the Mets, the Braves could have unraveled and lost even more ground in the National League wild card race. Instead, Atlanta won the last two games of the series with shutdown pitching. The Braves left New York with the same 1.5-game lead they had when they came to Queens on Thursday. Maybe that series over the weekend will give the Braves the spark they have been looking for.

Braves-Brewers Projected Starters

Grant Holmes vs. Colin Rea

Grant Holmes (0-0) has a 2.70 ERA. He has not been used often this season, and this will be his first start of 2024. How many innings the Braves and manager Brian Snitker will use Holmes remains to be seen. Helpfully, Atlanta won easily on Sunday, meaning that its bullpen did not have to pitch in high-stress situations. It will be fascinating to see what Holmes can give the Braves at a time when Atlanta needs at least one more arm before the trade deadline.

Last Appearance: Wednesday, July 24 versus the Cincinnati Reds: 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 0 starts, 7 1/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 3 K

Colin Rea (9-3) with a 3.60 ERA. Rea doesn't have superstar-level pitching numbers, but he is a solid, competent pitcher who minimizes damage. Given that the Brewers have had one of the more surprising offenses in the National League this year, Rea's consistent if unspectacular pitching has been rewarded with great run support. That's why Rea is 9-3 in 12 decisions so far this season. With the Braves sending an unproven pitcher to the mound, this might be another game in which Rea benefits from strong run support in Milwaukee.

Last Start: Tuesday, July 23 versus the Chicago Cubs: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 8 K

2024 Home Splits: 9 starts, 58 1/3 IP, 47 H, 26 R, 9 HR, 13 BB, 50 K

Here are the Braves-Brewers MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Brewers Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +108

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Braves vs. Brewers

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

TV: Bally Sports South (Braves) / Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves have their mojo back. Matt Olson hit a three-run homer on Sunday. If he gets hot, this team instantly becomes a lot better, even with all the injuries.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colin Rea is a solid, established starter, whereas Grant Holmes is not. The Brewers have to love their pitching matchup in this game. They have a solid edge.

Final Braves-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Braves could catch fire, even though they are shorthanded. We recommend that you stay away from this game.

Final Braves-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5