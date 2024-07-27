It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Brewers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Marlins Brewers.

The Milwaukee Brewers are dealing with the reality that Christian Yelich will be out for a long period of time. It's a damaging injury which will undeniably have an effect on this team's offense and the lineup it is able to send on the field every night. The good news for the Brewers is that they still have a cushion in the National League Central. They built a lead of several games and have banked some margin for error heading into August. Moreover, the St. Louis Cardinals — their closest pursuers — lost to the Nationals at home on Friday to fail to take advantage of the Brewers' loss to the Marlins. However, the Brewers did get smoked by Miami on Friday in a lopsided 6-2 loss. Freddy Peralta was hammered in a terrible start, and the Brewers left a lot of runners on base in a subpar showing. Even though Yelich is gone, Milwaukee should still expect to beat a Miami team which is one of the worst in baseball. If the Brewers allow the Yelich injury to cause a downward spiral, their cushion in the NL Central will vanish. That makes this game — coming off the pancake-flat loss on Friday — very important to the Brew Crew.

Marlins-Brewers Projected Starters

Max Meyer vs. Aaron Civale

Max Meyer (2-0) has a 2.12 ERA. He has been good when he has pitched, but he hasn't pitched since April due to injury. Let's see what he has coming off several months away from big-league pitching.

Last Start: April 13 versus the Atlanta Braves: 6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: 1 start, 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 3 K

Aaron Civale (2-7) has a 5.17 ERA. He is trying to prove himself since coming over from the Tampa Bay Rays. His season hasn't been good as a whole, but going from the Rays to the Brewers has significantly increased his odds of pitching in the postseason. This is an opportunity not just to help his new team, but to also earn a possible Game 3 start in a wild card series or NLDS showdown. If Civale wants to be a core part of the Milwaukee pitching staff in the biggest games of the year, he has to come through in a situation such as this. It is a hugely important game for his season and, one could argue, his career, because he hasn't been as good with the Rays or Brewers as he was with Cleveland. You can see that in his most recent start, Civale lacked control. That's priority number one: Establish control in the strike zone.

Last Start: Sunday, July 21 versus the Minnesota Twins: 4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 HR, 4 BB, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 55 IP, 52 H, 24 R, 11 HR, 15 BB, 58 K

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Marlins-Brewers MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Brewers Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +136

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Brewers

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida (Marlins) / Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Marlins Could Cover the Spread

The Marlins have to love the pitching matchup against a wobbly and inconsistent Aaron Civale. They also know that when Max Meyer has pitched for them in 2024, he has been great. Though Meyer has been away from the action for a while, his few starts point to good news, not bad, for Miami.

Why The Brewers Could Cover the Spread

After his rocky start several days ago, Aaron Civale can get at this weak Miami batting order and stabilize both his season and the Brewers as a whole. Milwaukee should not continue to get shredded by Miami hitting.

Final Marlins-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Brewers are the better team, but the Yelich injury and Civale's inconsistency make this a pass. Find other games to bet on.

Final Marlins-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+142)