The Milwaukee Brewers only have a few days in the MLB Trade Deadline before they decide who's in and out for a possible World Series run. Pat Murphy has done tremendously great in making this squad competitive despite countless run-ins due to payments. Despite the squad sitting comfortably at the top NL Central team, they still need some pitching help. This is where Pedro Grifol and the Chicago White Sox are going to come in. While Garrett Crochet draws a lot of interest from different squads, the Brewers are locked in on notching Erick Fedde.

Pat Murphy interested in a White Sox pitcher, not Garrett Crochet

You heard that right! The Brewers have shown significant interest in making a move for Erick Fedde in the MLB Trade Deadline, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. It is believed that the White Sox are going to be big sellers during this time as they try to hit the restart button when it comes to the roster. In fact, the White Sox are reportedly going to move Michael Kopech alongside Erick Fedde more than anyone else in their squad. It is also more likely that they move these two more than other players during the MLB Trade Deadline.

However, the Brewers do have some competition when it comes to landing Fedde. The Chicago Cubs have also expressed a lot of interest in making a move for Fedde despite their cross-team rivalry.

A big reason why the Brewers don't want to acquire Garrett Crochet anymore in the NBA land is because of his wishes post-trade. The White Sox pitcher immediately wants an extension which will cost a very hefty price. Moreover, there is not a lot of certainty that Crochet could pitch and contribute by October. These are two big considerations for a Brewers squad led by Pat Murphy that hopes to go on a deep World Series run.

Who are the Brewers getting in the MLB Trade Deadline?

Fedde is one of the more consistent pitches for his squad. His numbers throughout the season also do not look bad. As of writing, the White Sox have seen him go 7-4. Those games saw him record a great ERA of 3.111 along with 108 strikeouts and a 1.14 WHIP. All of this also just happened in a span of 21 games which the White Sox pitcher was not too keen about.

The Brewers should make a move first before they lose one of the more consistent weapons in the MLB Trade Deadline. There is not a lot of time before the pitcher properly gets to move on from Grifol's White Sox. If Murphy truly is aiming to reach the top of baseball mountain, a trade would be filed in already. Will they become instant lopsided contenders come the fall of 2024?