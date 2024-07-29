It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Orioles Game 2 prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Blue Jays Orioles.

The Major League Baseball season is heating up, not just because the month of July is almost over and August is just about here, but also because of the MLB trade deadline, which signals each organization's intentions for the remainder of the season. The Baltimore Orioles have declared what they need. They traded for starting pitcher Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays. Eflin, interestingly enough, will pitch in Game 1 of this Monday doubleheader against the Blue Jays, setting the table for Game 2.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, have shipped Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox. They figure to make more deals before the deadline as sellers who will be starting over and collecting prospects from other franchises. Yusei Kikuchi and Bo Bichette are likely trade candidates. Toronto being a deadline seller is exactly why seldom-used Bowden Francis will be pressed into service as the starter for this nightcap of the doubleheader in Baltimore. The O's have lost consecutive series to the Marlins and Padres. They need to get back on track if they want to fend off the New York Yankees in a very tight American League East Division race.

Blue Jays-Orioles Game 2 Projected Starters

Bowden Francis vs. Cade Povich

Bowden Francis (3-2) has a 5.82 ERA. He has not pitched very much for the Blue Jays this year, getting spot duty and having just three starts to his credit this year. Given that the Blue Jays are deadline sellers, Francis is in a position where he can prove his value — either to the Jays organization, or to another team which is looking for a middle reliever or a back-end rotation starter for 2025. This start is very much an audition for Francis, and a chance to stick in the major leagues. It's a huge moment in his career, and that's not hyperbole. Francis needs to show that he can be an important piece of the puzzle.

Last Start: June 9 versus the Oakland Athletics: 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 3 K

2024 Road Splits: 3 starts, 23 IP, 23 H, 16 R, 6 HR, 10 BB, 24 K

Cade Povich (1-4) has a 6.27 ERA. The overall numbers look bad, but the young starter has been immersed in on-the-job training for a division title contender with aspirations of playing in October. Povich has shown moments of quality, and in his most recent start two and a half weeks ago, he was able to pitch out of trouble a lot against a good Yankee team the O's are battling for the division championship. If Povich can improve and evolve over the next two months, the Orioles will be encouraged about their future, both in short- and long-term contexts.

Last Start: Friday, July 12 versus the New York Yankees: 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 5 BB, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: 4 starts, 22 IP, 22 H, 8 R, 4 HR, 6 BB, 20 K

Here are the Blue Jays-Orioles MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Orioles Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +134

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Orioles Game 2

Time: 6:35 ET/3:35 PT

TV: SportsNet (Blue Jays) / MASN (Orioles) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays beat Cade Povich once this year. They can certainly make it two. The Jays won't play in the playoffs, but their offense has been a lot better over the past few weeks. If Toronto had played offense in April and May the way it played offense in July, the Jays would be in the playoff hunt.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Baltimore should crush Bowden Francis and score at least six runs in this game. That should be enough to win and cover, even with Povich on the mound.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This sure looks like a shootout. Take the over. We're leaning Orioles but would focus primarily on the total here more than one side.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5, over 9