The Chicago White Sox have been abysmal in 2024 and are certainly trying to build the future, but the team is still apparently not keen on helping out their AL Central rivals. Despite the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians reportedly showing interest in trading for White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde, Chicago is hesitant to strike a deal with them.

Despite owning the worst record in MLB this season, the White Sox have told the Twins specifically that they don't want to deal Fedde to any of the other four teams in their division, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“The White Sox are telling contenders in the AL Central, including the Minnesota Twins, that they really would prefer not to trade within the division,” Nightengale wrote. “The Twins and Guardians would love to get their hands on starter Erick Fedde.”

Should the White Sox trade to Erick Fedde to an AL Central team?

Erick Fedde is having the best season of his MLB career this year. The 31-year-old, in his first season with the Chicago White Sox, has posted a 7-4 record and a 3.11 ERA, improving his trade value in the process considering the White Sox's majors-worst record.

While it can normally be seen as admirable when a disappointing team wants to hang onto a player, it will not be seen as that for Chicago. Fedde is set to become a free agent after next season, at 31, is not going to be a part of the White Sox's long-term plan. The team should try to get as much back as possible, which may be what they are angling for if they believe the Minnesota Twins or Cleveland Guardians will offer more after this latest claim.

The Twins or Guardians are reportedly not the only teams after Fedde; according to MLB reporter Jon Morosi, Fedde is “another starter the Astros are actively considering.” Morosi reported that Fedde is a “stronger candidate for the White Sox to move” if Garrett Crochet remains with the club. Crochet has drawn interest from some teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, despite reported threats that he will sit out the postseason if a new team does not sign him to a contract extension.

Two National League teams also reportedly have an interest in Fedde. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Milwaukee Brewers and possibly the St. Louis Cardinals are “pushing” for Fedde.

When asked about the potential of being traded, Fedde, who became a start in South Korea's KBO League last season, was realistic about it all.

“I try to look at it as a 180 in the career,” Fedde said. “I was sent away and now, [I’m] possibly a trade piece that people are willing to give up stuff for. If anything, I look at it as a compliment and it’s something that I hold my head high about.”

However it ends up for Fedde or the White Sox, the club has a few days to make several decisions before the MLB trade deadline.