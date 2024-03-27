It's Opening Day and a rematch of the National League Divisional Series, as the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Stadium to start the season. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Braves-Phillies prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Braves went 104-58 last season, and things looked good going into the playoffs. Then, history repeated itself and the Braves were faced with a sad reality. Falling to the Phillies for the second straight season hurt them and gave them a reputation they didn't really want. Yet, now, the Braves must deal with what comes next as they try and start the season strong against the team that eliminated them for the second consecutive season.
The Phillies went 90-72 last season. Then, they won two wildcard games against the Miami Marlins to set themselves a rematch with the Braves. The Phillies knocked off the Braves for the second straight season before falling to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series. Now, they hope to make it back, and it starts with their biggest rivals.
We have one amazing pitching matchup to start the season. Both of these pitchers have a good chance to win the NL Cy Young this season, and both will want to have a good start.
For the Braves, Spencer Strider will take the mound. Strider went 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA last season. Additionally, he went 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA and 38 strikeouts across four starts against the Phillies last season. This bumps his career marks to 8-0 with a 1.90 ERA over eight career starts against the Phillies. However, he has struggled in the playoffs against them, going 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA over three starts. Look for Strider to avenge that start and get his revenge.
Zack Wheeler went 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA last season. He also went 2-0 with a 3.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts over three starts, bringing his total to 12-7 with a 3.18 ERA over 27 games. Wheeler will have a tough task to start the season, facing one of the best lineups in the league.
The Braves went 8-5 against the Phillies last season, including 5-1 at Citizens Bank Stadium. Now, the Braves hope to try and replicate those regular-season stats against them this season.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Braves-Phillies Odds
Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+128)
Moneyline: -132
Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (+112)
Moneyline: +112
Over: 7.5 (-108)
Under: 7.5 (-112)
How to Watch Braves vs. Phillies
Time: 3:05 PM ET/12:05 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports South
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Braves are one of the most talented teams in the majors. Their amazing hitters and defense help Strider out. Let's discuss the four most dangerous hitters in this lineup and what they can do.
Ozzie Albies is likely the leadoff hitter. Last season, he finished with a batting average of .280 with 33 home runs, 109 RBIs, 96 runs, and 30 doubles with an on-base percentage of .336. Albies will look to get on base to get the Atlanta offense going. Then, Austin Riley will try and club him home. Riley hit .281 with 37 home runs, 97 RBIs, 117 runs, and an on-base percentage of .345 last season. Matt Olson is in the three-hole and just as dangerous as ever. Last season, he hit .283 with 54 home runs, 139 RBIs, 127 runs, and an on-base percentage of .389. Marcell Ozuna is the designated hitter. Significantly, he hit .274 with 40 home runs, 100 RBIs, 84 runs, and an on-base percentage of .346.
The Braves will cover the spread if their top four hitters can have productive days. Then, they need Strider to pitch well.
Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Phillies' offense is inconsistent. Yet, they have four players at the top of the lineup who can always make things happen. The four of them will need to hit well against Strider.
Kyle Schwarber was boom-or-bust last season. He hit .197 with 47 home runs, 104 RBIs, and 108 runs. Therefore, you will either get a home run or an 0-for-4 day from him. There is no in-between. Meanwhile, Trea Turner hit .266 with 26 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 102 runs. Bryce Harper is still hitting well, finishing with an average of .293 with 21 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 84 runs in 457 at-bats last season. Lastly, Nick Castellanos hit .272 with 29 home runs, 106 RBIs, and 79 runs.
The Phillies will cover the spread if their offense can generate anything against Strider to get into that bullpen. Then, they need to contain a dangerous Atlanta lineup.
Final Braves-Phillies Prediction & Pick
If we pretend that the playoffs never happened, the Braves went 5-1 against the Phillies in six games at Citizens Bank Stadium. Moreover, they covered 4 of 6 games against the Phillies. When there is barely any pressure, the Braves do well in this stadium. Keep in mind that the Braves will have extra fuel in this game to try and take down the Phillies. Also, consider the fact that the starters will probably go six innings at max. While the Phillies have a great bullpen, so do the Braves. It also might take the bullpens a little longer to get going. This gives the Braves the extra advantage. They take the opener on the road and cover the spread. This feels like a 5-3 game.
Final Braves-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+128)