The Edmonton Oilers may have witnessed a historic individual milestone on Saturday night, but the result overshadowed everything else. Despite Connor McDavid extending his point streak to a career-best 18 games, the Oilers dropped a 4-3 shootout decision to the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place, halting their momentum and leaving their captain unimpressed by personal accolades.

McDavid’s streak-setting night came courtesy of a third-period power-play goal that tied the game and marked his 30th of the season. While the achievement placed him in elite company, joining Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, and Glenn Anderson as the only Oilers with nine 30-goal seasons, the loss drained any sense of celebration.

“I just want to play good hockey, that’s all, and help this team win games,” McDavid said after the loss, via NHL.com. “We’ve been winning games, but we’ve got to find a way to win a couple more. I thought we had looks to win this game.”

The frustration was understandable. Edmonton had erased deficits before, and Leon Draisaitl scored twice on a night that began with a pregame ceremony honoring his 1,000th career point. Still, the Oilers couldn’t close, seeing a potential overtime winner by McDavid waved off following a video review that confirmed goaltender interference.

Article Continues Below

The loss snapped Edmonton’s two-game winning streak and marked the eighth time this season the club has failed to stretch a run to three straight victories. Consistency has been McDavid’s calling card as he’s been held off the scoresheet just six times all season, but team results remain the measuring stick.

During the 18-game stretch, McDavid has piled up 42 points with 19 goals and 23 assists, while also leading the NHL in assists overall. Yet none of that softened the sting of losing to a Kings team playing its third game in four nights.

McDavid and the Oilers will have little time to dwell on individual milestones. With tight playoff positioning in the Pacific Division and familiar postseason rivals looming, Edmonton’s captain appears locked in on one thing only — turning elite performances into consistent wins when the stakes are very high.