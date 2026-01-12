Curt Cignetti's Indiana Hoosiers have reached a place few ever imagined, and one of the school’s most iconic figures is taking notice, even if he’s careful with the labels.

During a recent press conference, former Indiana basketball legend and current Nevada head coach Steve Alford was asked a question that would have sounded absurd just a few years ago — “Is Indiana a football school now?” Alford, who starred for the Hoosiers under Bob Knight and led Indiana to a national championship in 1987, offered an honest and reflective response.

“Well, I don't know about that,” said Alford, via Mike Stefansson of the Nevada Sports Net. “The Hoosiers, I'm not saying that, but the Hoosiers are playing for Natty on Monday night. And just so you know, if that happens, that's an undefeated 16-0, which has never happened in football. And the last undefeated basketball team was the '76 Hoosiers. So one school, my school, could hold both of those things in basketball and football. good luck Hoosiers on Monday. Next Monday.”

Is Indiana a football school? I went there with Hoosier basketball great Steve Alford. "I don't know about that." pic.twitter.com/4em65aDjsT — Mike Stefansson (@MikeStefansson) January 11, 2026

Alford’s words carried weight because of his history with the program. Born and raised in Indiana, he was a two-time consensus All-American, Indiana Mr. Basketball, and the school’s all-time leading scorer. His career is deeply tied to the Hoosiers’ basketball identity, making his acknowledgment of football’s rise especially meaningful.

Now, Indiana football stands on the brink of history. The undefeated Hoosiers (15-0) will face Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes (13-2) in the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. A win would complete a perfect 16-0 season — something Indiana football has never achieved.

Article Continues Below

Miami’s path to the title game has been just as improbable. Entering the CFP as the No. 10 seed, the Hurricanes upset Texas A&M Aggies, stunned defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes, and powered past Ole Miss Rebels 31-27 in the semifinals.

Indiana, meanwhile, dominated Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks 52-22 to punch its ticket, ensuring a championship matchup that excludes the SEC entirely. The game also carries broader implications. Both Indiana and Miami are making their first CFP title appearances, while the Big Ten and ACC continue to reshape the national landscape in the expanded 12-team format.

For Alford, the moment isn’t about redefining Indiana’s identity — it’s about appreciating the magnitude. One school potentially holding both the last undefeated basketball champion and the first undefeated football champion would be unprecedented.

And as Monday night approaches, Indiana football has a chance to turn a once-unthinkable question into a permanent part of college sports history.