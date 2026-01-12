They had to really work for it, but the Buffalo Bills claimed their first road win in the playoffs in over three decades after fending off the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-24, in the wild-card round at EverBank Stadium on Sunday.

Josh Allen proved once again why he is the reigning MVP after going 28-of-35 for 273 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for two scores in 11 carries.

It was another heroic performance for Allen, who got roughed up by the relentless defense of the Jaguars.

When they landed back in Buffalo, fans made sure to show their admiration for Allen and the Bills despite the cold weather, as shown in the video posted by the team.

Always a warm welcome home from Bills Mafia. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/NQwarwDMkf — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

The warm welcome must have felt really nice after such a strenuous game and a three-hour flight.

It also earned praise on X.

“Way to show up,” said @grannybrams1.

Article Continues Below

“Mafia, freezing cold. No problem! Who's next?” posted @FlyToTheSun1.

“If you are a neutral, or fan of another team not in the fray, the Bills have to be your team,” added @troytcarlson.

“I love this team. I love this city. God bless. Go Bills,” commented @Abbylylee.

“Welcome back, fellas, rest a bit and then do what you gotta do to go 1-0 next weekend. #GoBills #BillsMafia,” wrote @buffalophil21.

Buffalo has long been starving for a Super Bowl title. The Bills are one of the 12 teams that have not yet lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy. They came painfully close several times, making four straight trips to the Super Bowl from 1991 to 1994.

With Allen continuing to shine in high-stakes games and fans showing their inextinguishable support, the Bills could finally make the historic breakthrough this year.