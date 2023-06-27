Enchanted Woods, Season 19 for Brawl Stars is on the way, and with it comes new brawlers, balance changes, new map and game mode rotations, and a new mechanic similar to Brawl Boxes. Additionally, multiple changes have been made to Club League, Club Quests, Power League, and the Brawl Pass Rewards.
It's also worth mentioning that Brawl Stars added support for foldable devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the Motorola Razr 2022. There's much more to talk about, so let's dive right in.
New Brawler Cordelius
Cordelius is our newest Chromatic Brawler. Like previous Chromatics he will be available at tier 30 of the premium brawl pass. He will also be available at 2500 chromatic credits after reaching tier 30. He's the gardener and caretaker of the Enchanted Forest, as well as a mushroom enthusiast who wears a gas mask.
Cordelius is an assassin who shoots two short-range projectiles (mushrooms) that deal considerable damage (730 at level 1). His Super, “This Is My Domain” launches a mushroom that sends an enemy brawler into the shadow realm for eight seconds. And no, we're not talking Yu-Gi-Oh here. His Mushroom can go through walls and hit targets as well. When in the realm, Cordelius has 20% movement speed alongside a 30% faster reload speed.
He starts off with the following stats:
- HP: 3200
- Movement Speed: Very Fast
- Main Attack Range: Normal
- Reload Speed: Very Fast
- Trait: Proximity Super (Charges Super by being close to enemies)
- Super Range: Long
Cordelius will also release with two star powers and two gadgets:
Gadgets:
- Replanting – Cordelius jumps over a piece of terrain quickly.
- Poison Mushroom – Cordelius' next main attack shoots a poison mushroom that prevents the enemy from attacking for 1.5 seconds.
Star Powers:
- Comboshrooms – Hitting the second mushroom to the same target as the first, deals 30% extra damage.
- Mushroom Kingdom – Cordelius spawns 3 mushrooms to the Shadow Realm after using his super, healing allies and damaging enemies for 730 HP on pickup.
Cordelius currently has no Mythic Gears.
New Brawler Doug
Doug is the second brawler joining in season 19, finally giving Buzz a second member in his trio. In the brawl talk we can see a red background around his name, possibly indicating he will be a Mythic Brawler.
We don't know specific details about his stats, but we do know about his main attack, gadgets, and Star Powers. Doug is a close-range brawler with an attack (Snack Attack) similar to Jacky's. He seems to do more damage based on how close he is to his opponent. Additionally, Doug can heal allies with his main attack.
Doug's Super, Second Serving, shoots a hot dog that either he can take, or he can launch at his teammates. The Hot Dog will revive teammates, or Doug himself, if they die within 2 seconds of receiving it. The Hot Dog won't last forever, so you'll have to time it just right. We expect this will be heavily nerfed or re-worked as it feels similar to 8-Bit's overpowered Extra Life Star Power.
Doug's Gadgets and Star Powers:
Gadgets:
- Double Sauce – The next Snack Attack only does healing, but doubles the amount
- Extra Mustard – The next Snack Attack only does damage, but doubles the amount
Star Powers:
- Fast Food – Resurrected allies gain 30% movement speed for 3 seconds
- Self Service – Sneak Attack now heals Doug, but at 20% effectiveness.
Doug will be released around early August.
Starr Drops, Reward Re-allocation
Brawl Stars ditched Loot Boxes earlier this year, only to bring them back in a different way for Season 19. Starr Drops, as they are called, are ways for players to earn additional daily rewards by winning matches in the game:
- Starr Drops open on the 1st, 4th, and 8th win of the day for a total of 3 starr drops.
- Rewards include Coins, Power Points, Credits, Bling, Token Doublers, Brawlers, Pins, Sprays, Profile Icons, Star Powers, Gadgets, and Skins.
- Excluding Croma Credits, Gems, 199-299 Gem Skins, and Gears.
- You can also collect a new set of Starr Pins exclusively from Starr Drops
- Unlocks at 50 trophies
Because players are receiving more rewards, their distribution has been modified. Therefore, some rewards from Power & Club League, as well as Brawl Bass Rewards have been reduced in compensation with the new feature:
Power League
- Bling rewards for all Tiers reduced by 50%
Club League
- Club Coins reward from all tiers reduced by 50%
- Both League and Quest Weeks
Brawl Pass
- Credits Tiers on the free track will be reduced from 95 to 70
- Bonus Reward at the end of the Battle Pass will be reduced
- The difference multiplied by 50 tiers will be moved into daily Starr Drops
- Coins from 145 to 50
- Power Points from 42 to 20
- Credits from 25 to 5
- The difference multiplied by 50 tiers will be moved into daily Starr Drops
The Brawl Stars dev team says this will increase the amount of rewards you receive by roughly 20%.
To celebrate the new feature, a 7-Day Login Calendar is available for players over 125 trophies and who are active in game.
Quests Changes
Quests received some much needed changes The following Quest types have been removed
- Social: Play in a Team
- Game Mode:
- Heal “X” Health
- Gem Grab: Carry Gems for “X” seconds
- Bounty: Finish “X” or more matches with 4 or more Stars
- Brawl Ball: Pass the ball “X” times
- Knockout: Stay undefeated for “X” rounds
The following Quests have been added:
- Multi Brawler Quests (Gives a player a choice between 3 brawlers)
- Will replace some of the weekly Tuesday and Thursday Single Brawler Quests.
- One of the three brawlers will be a low trophy Brawler you own
- Multi Game Mode Quests (Gives a Player a choice between two game modes)
- Should always give one active game mode
- Will replace some of the weekly Tuesday and Thursday Single Game Mode Quests
- Re-rolling will give another multi-quest of the same type
Brawl Pass Exclusive Quests will now track progress, even if Pass was not purchased. Of course, players will still need to purchase Brawl Pass to unlock the rewards.
Map & Game Mode Changes
Payload has returned, with players now being able to shoot and walk through the cart. Additionally, Indestructible walls are now destroyed in overtime. And to celebrate the new season, a new special event is available. It's called Mastery Madness and gives players +50% extra Mastery progress.
Supercell recently held a vote for fans asking which game modes they'd like to see in rotation with Knockout. Takedown (41%) and Wipeout (24%) win and will return. However, after some time and consideration, one of the modes will be removed dependent on popularity amongst other factors.
New Map Rotation:
Bounty
- Added
- Infinite Doom
- Slayer's Paradise
- Removed
- Excel
- Temple Ruins
Brawl Ball
- Added
- Center Stage
- Pinball Dreams
- Removed
- Extra Bouncy
- Make It Bounce
Gem Grab
- Added
- Undermin
- Deathcap Trap
- Removed
- Acute Angle
- Solid Center
Showdown
- Added
- Cavern Churn
- Island Invasion
- Removed
- Hard Limits
- Skull Creek
Takedown
- Added (All New)
- Fractions
- Roundabout
- Ring of Death
- Poison Fields
Wipeout
- Added
- Infinite Doom
- Slayer's Paradise
- Hideout
- Canal Grande
- Dry Season
- Layer Cake
- Shooting Star
- Snake Prairie
Payload
- Added (All New)
- Shiver Me Timbers
- Walk The plank
- Dave Jones' Locker
- Blimey!
Balance Changes – Buffs, Nerfs, Gears
Buffs
- Maisie
- Increase Basic Projectile Speed
- Reverse Dash Gadget Direction
- SP – Pinpoint Precision – 10% –> 20% damage bonus
- Ash
- SP – Mad As Heck – 30 –> 40% reload speed
- Gadget – Rotten Banana – 40% lost health 40% rage –> 25% lost health 40% rage
- Belle
- SP- Grounded – Stop reload for 3 –> 5 seconds
- Gray
- SP – Fake Injury – damage reduction at full HP 25 –> 75%
- SP – Fake Injury – Damage Negation – 25% –> 50%
- Dynamike
- Gadget – Fidget Spinner – Damage 1200 –> 2000
- Mortis
- Gadget – Combo Spinner – Damage 1300 –> 1500
- Rico
- Gadget – Multiball Launcher – 320 –> 800 dmg
- Lola
- SP – Sealed With A Kiss – Healing 100 –> 150 HP
- Fang
- Gadget – Corn-fu – Damage 500 –> 750
- Sandy
- Gadget – Sleep Stimulator – Delay 2s –> 1.5s
- Spike
- SP – Fertilize – Healing – 800 –> 1000
- Gadget – Popping Pincushion – Damage – 520 –> 800
- EMZ
- Gadget – Acid Spray – Damage Penalty – 20% –> 10%
- Bibi
- Gadget – Extra Sticky – Slow duration – 2s –> 3s
- Gus
- Gadget – Soul Switcher – self damage – 15% –> 5%
- Squeak
- SP – Chain Reaction – Damage – 10% –> 20%
- Carl
- Gadget – Heat Ejector – Damage 1200 –> 2000
- Bea
- Gadget – Rattled Hive – Max Damage – 600 –> 1000
- Amber
- Gadget- Dancing Flames – Damage – 500 –> 1000
- Buster
- Gadget – Utility Belt – Healing – 500 –> 750
- Mandy
- SP – Hard Candy – Damage Reduction – 20 %–> 30%
- Bonnie
- Gadget – Crash Test – Damage – 300 –> 1000
Nerfs
- Hank
- SP – It's Gonna Blow – 20% –> 10% movement speed
- You now see Hank in bushes when he's charging his attack.
New Gear (Pam):
- Super Turret (Mythic) – Increases the healing of Pam's Turret by 20%
More Brawl Stars Season 19 Details
If you'd like to learn more, you can check out the official Brawl Stars Season 19 Brawl Talk below:
That about wraps it up for the new patch notes for Season 19. For more gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.