Enchanted Woods, Season 19 for Brawl Stars is on the way, and with it comes new brawlers, balance changes, new map and game mode rotations, and a new mechanic similar to Brawl Boxes. Additionally, multiple changes have been made to Club League, Club Quests, Power League, and the Brawl Pass Rewards.

It's also worth mentioning that Brawl Stars added support for foldable devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the Motorola Razr 2022. There's much more to talk about, so let's dive right in.

New Brawler Cordelius

Cordelius is our newest Chromatic Brawler. Like previous Chromatics he will be available at tier 30 of the premium brawl pass. He will also be available at 2500 chromatic credits after reaching tier 30. He's the gardener and caretaker of the Enchanted Forest, as well as a mushroom enthusiast who wears a gas mask.

Cordelius is an assassin who shoots two short-range projectiles (mushrooms) that deal considerable damage (730 at level 1). His Super, “This Is My Domain” launches a mushroom that sends an enemy brawler into the shadow realm for eight seconds. And no, we're not talking Yu-Gi-Oh here. His Mushroom can go through walls and hit targets as well. When in the realm, Cordelius has 20% movement speed alongside a 30% faster reload speed.

He starts off with the following stats:

HP: 3200

Movement Speed: Very Fast

Main Attack Range: Normal

Reload Speed: Very Fast

Trait: Proximity Super (Charges Super by being close to enemies)

Super Range: Long

Cordelius will also release with two star powers and two gadgets:

Gadgets:

Replanting – Cordelius jumps over a piece of terrain quickly.

Poison Mushroom – Cordelius' next main attack shoots a poison mushroom that prevents the enemy from attacking for 1.5 seconds.

Star Powers:

Comboshrooms – Hitting the second mushroom to the same target as the first, deals 30% extra damage.

Mushroom Kingdom – Cordelius spawns 3 mushrooms to the Shadow Realm after using his super, healing allies and damaging enemies for 730 HP on pickup.

Cordelius currently has no Mythic Gears.

New Brawler Doug

Doug is the second brawler joining in season 19, finally giving Buzz a second member in his trio. In the brawl talk we can see a red background around his name, possibly indicating he will be a Mythic Brawler.

We don't know specific details about his stats, but we do know about his main attack, gadgets, and Star Powers. Doug is a close-range brawler with an attack (Snack Attack) similar to Jacky's. He seems to do more damage based on how close he is to his opponent. Additionally, Doug can heal allies with his main attack.

Doug's Super, Second Serving, shoots a hot dog that either he can take, or he can launch at his teammates. The Hot Dog will revive teammates, or Doug himself, if they die within 2 seconds of receiving it. The Hot Dog won't last forever, so you'll have to time it just right. We expect this will be heavily nerfed or re-worked as it feels similar to 8-Bit's overpowered Extra Life Star Power.

Doug's Gadgets and Star Powers:

Gadgets:

Double Sauce – The next Snack Attack only does healing , but doubles the amount

, but doubles the amount Extra Mustard – The next Snack Attack only does damage, but doubles the amount

Star Powers:

Fast Food – Resurrected allies gain 30% movement speed for 3 seconds

Self Service – Sneak Attack now heals Doug, but at 20% effectiveness.

Doug will be released around early August.

Starr Drops, Reward Re-allocation

Brawl Stars ditched Loot Boxes earlier this year, only to bring them back in a different way for Season 19. Starr Drops, as they are called, are ways for players to earn additional daily rewards by winning matches in the game:

Starr Drops open on the 1st, 4th, and 8th win of the day for a total of 3 starr drops.

Rewards include Coins, Power Points, Credits, Bling, Token Doublers, Brawlers, Pins, Sprays, Profile Icons, Star Powers, Gadgets, and Skins. Excluding Croma Credits, Gems, 199-299 Gem Skins, and Gears.

You can also collect a new set of Starr Pins exclusively from Starr Drops

Unlocks at 50 trophies

Because players are receiving more rewards, their distribution has been modified. Therefore, some rewards from Power & Club League, as well as Brawl Bass Rewards have been reduced in compensation with the new feature:

Power League

Bling rewards for all Tiers reduced by 50%

Club League

Club Coins reward from all tiers reduced by 50% Both League and Quest Weeks



Brawl Pass

Credits Tiers on the free track will be reduced from 95 to 70

Bonus Reward at the end of the Battle Pass will be reduced The difference multiplied by 50 tiers will be moved into daily Starr Drops Coins from 145 to 50 Power Points from 42 to 20 Credits from 25 to 5



The Brawl Stars dev team says this will increase the amount of rewards you receive by roughly 20%.

To celebrate the new feature, a 7-Day Login Calendar is available for players over 125 trophies and who are active in game.

Quests Changes

Quests received some much needed changes The following Quest types have been removed

Social: Play in a Team

Game Mode: Heal “X” Health Gem Grab: Carry Gems for “X” seconds Bounty: Finish “X” or more matches with 4 or more Stars Brawl Ball: Pass the ball “X” times Knockout: Stay undefeated for “X” rounds



The following Quests have been added:

Multi Brawler Quests (Gives a player a choice between 3 brawlers) Will replace some of the weekly Tuesday and Thursday Single Brawler Quests. One of the three brawlers will be a low trophy Brawler you own

Quests (Gives a player a choice between 3 brawlers) Multi Game Mode Quests (Gives a Player a choice between two game modes) Should always give one active game mode Will replace some of the weekly Tuesday and Thursday Single Game Mode Quests Re-rolling will give another multi-quest of the same type

Quests (Gives a Player a choice between two game modes)

Brawl Pass Exclusive Quests will now track progress, even if Pass was not purchased. Of course, players will still need to purchase Brawl Pass to unlock the rewards.

Map & Game Mode Changes

Payload has returned, with players now being able to shoot and walk through the cart. Additionally, Indestructible walls are now destroyed in overtime. And to celebrate the new season, a new special event is available. It's called Mastery Madness and gives players +50% extra Mastery progress.

Supercell recently held a vote for fans asking which game modes they'd like to see in rotation with Knockout. Takedown (41%) and Wipeout (24%) win and will return. However, after some time and consideration, one of the modes will be removed dependent on popularity amongst other factors.

New Map Rotation:

Bounty

Added Infinite Doom Slayer's Paradise

Removed Excel Temple Ruins



Brawl Ball

Added Center Stage Pinball Dreams

Removed Extra Bouncy Make It Bounce



Gem Grab

Added Undermin Deathcap Trap

Removed Acute Angle Solid Center



Showdown

Added Cavern Churn Island Invasion

Removed Hard Limits Skull Creek



Takedown

Added (All New) Fractions Roundabout Ring of Death Poison Fields



Wipeout

Added Infinite Doom Slayer's Paradise Hideout Canal Grande Dry Season Layer Cake Shooting Star Snake Prairie



Payload

Added (All New) Shiver Me Timbers Walk The plank Dave Jones' Locker Blimey!



Balance Changes – Buffs, Nerfs, Gears

Buffs

Maisie Increase Basic Projectile Speed Reverse Dash Gadget Direction SP – Pinpoint Precision – 10% –> 20% damage bonus

Ash SP – Mad As Heck – 30 –> 40% reload speed Gadget – Rotten Banana – 40% lost health 40% rage –> 25% lost health 40% rage

Belle SP- Grounded – Stop reload for 3 –> 5 seconds

Gray SP – Fake Injury – damage reduction at full HP 25 –> 75% SP – Fake Injury – Damage Negation – 25% –> 50%

Dynamike Gadget – Fidget Spinner – Damage 1200 –> 2000

Mortis Gadget – Combo Spinner – Damage 1300 –> 1500

Rico Gadget – Multiball Launcher – 320 –> 800 dmg

Lola SP – Sealed With A Kiss – Healing 100 –> 150 HP

Fang Gadget – Corn-fu – Damage 500 –> 750

Sandy Gadget – Sleep Stimulator – Delay 2s –> 1.5s

Spike SP – Fertilize – Healing – 800 –> 1000 Gadget – Popping Pincushion – Damage – 520 –> 800

EMZ Gadget – Acid Spray – Damage Penalty – 20% –> 10%

Bibi Gadget – Extra Sticky – Slow duration – 2s –> 3s

Gus Gadget – Soul Switcher – self damage – 15% –> 5%

Squeak SP – Chain Reaction – Damage – 10% –> 20%

Carl Gadget – Heat Ejector – Damage 1200 –> 2000

Bea Gadget – Rattled Hive – Max Damage – 600 –> 1000

Amber Gadget- Dancing Flames – Damage – 500 –> 1000

Buster Gadget – Utility Belt – Healing – 500 –> 750

Mandy SP – Hard Candy – Damage Reduction – 20 %–> 30%

Bonnie Gadget – Crash Test – Damage – 300 –> 1000



Nerfs

Hank SP – It's Gonna Blow – 20% –> 10% movement speed You now see Hank in bushes when he's charging his attack.



New Gear (Pam):

Super Turret (Mythic) – Increases the healing of Pam's Turret by 20%

More Brawl Stars Season 19 Details

If you'd like to learn more, you can check out the official Brawl Stars Season 19 Brawl Talk below:

