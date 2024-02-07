Former Inter star Mario Balotelli has shared his perspective on Daniele De Rossi taking the reins from Jose Mourinho at AS Roma

Former Inter star Mario Balotelli has shared his perspective on Daniele De Rossi taking the reins from Jose Mourinho at AS Roma, reported by GOAL. Balotelli, who played under Mourinho during his early career at Inter, anticipates success for De Rossi as a coach and highlights the fresh “enthusiasm” that a change in management brings to a team.

In an interview with TVPlay, the Adana Demirspor striker expressed his belief, stating, “I believe that the change of coach always brings enthusiasm to the team, then it must be said that Roma played three easy games. I think De Rossi can do well as a coach; I was convinced that he would have this type of career.”

The Giallorossi have experienced a positive shift since Daniele De Rossi took over from Jose Mourinho. Winning their last three Serie A games, Roma has climbed to fifth place in the league standings. Mourinho's departure came in January after a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan left Roma in ninth place.

Looking ahead, AS Roma is gearing up for a crucial Serie A showdown against league leaders Inter on Saturday. Inter currently sits atop the table with 57 points, a formidable 19 points ahead of Roma. The clash promises to be a pivotal fixture as both teams vie for supremacy in the Serie A standings. The impact of De Rossi's leadership and the renewed team spirit will be put to the test against the formidable Inter side, setting the stage for an exciting and closely-watched encounter in Italian football.