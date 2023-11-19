A new musical about Tammy Faye Bakker is coming to Broadway that will feature music by Elton John and others.

Musician Elton John provides music with lyrics from the Scissor Sisters' Shears, according to Deadline. Rupert Goold will direct it.

The musical is based on the life of '80s televangelist Tammy Faye Baker. The official synopsis states, “From a studio in South Carolina, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker revolutionized religion. Preaching to millions 24 hours a day, Tammy just wants to put the fun back into faith. But a new wave of ministers wants you not to just feel God in your heart, but in your homes, in your schools, and in the law too.”

The team assembling the musical consists of Tom Deering (music supervision, arrangements, and more music). Plus, it features Deering and Mark Dickman for orchestrations, Bunny Christie for scenic design, Katrina Lindsay for costume designs, Neil Austin for lighting, and Bobby Aitken for sound design.

This is another notch on Elton John's theater work belt. He's worked on The Lion King, Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, and Billy Elliot the Musical. The Devil Wears Prada, an upcoming musical, also has the John touch to it.

As for Shears' first musical, Tales of the City, in 2010, it went into production.

The playwright Graham has additional theater work as well. It includes Dear England, Ink, Best of Enemies, and more. Plus, the TV credits include Coalition and Sherwood.

Tammy Faye Bakker: A New Musical with music by Elton John is set to appear on Broadway for the 2024-25 season.