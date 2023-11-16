Ed Sheeran, Elton John, and Keith Urban all feature on an anniversary release of Foy Vance's 'Guiding Light.'

On November 16, Vance released his new song, “Guiding Light (Anniversary Edition).” To celebrate the occasion, Sheeran posted about it on Instagram. He revealed that he's been a fan of Vance, who's on his Gingerbread Man label, since his teens. Vance had a song in the can, “Guiding Light,” which he never released.

He eventually did record and release the song. But 10 years later, he re-recorded the song. This time, he has Sheeran, John, and Urban all joining him with Johnny McDaid producing it.

That is quite the all-star lineup on the song. You can hear Sheeran and John both singing on the song as well. A five-minute music video was released, with AnnaSophia Robb starring in it.

Foy Vance is an Irish musician. He's released nine EPs to date and six studio albums — the most recent being Signs of Life in 2021. His partnership with Sheeran dates back years, as he helped him write songs on Multiply (stylized as “X”) including “Afire Love.”

Ed Sheeran is in the midst of his “Mathematics” tour, which will continue through the summer of 2024. That tour has now spanned the release of three albums, Equals (stylized as “=”), Subtract (stylized as “-“), and Autumn Variations.

Two of those albums came out this year alone. First was Subtract, which landed Sheeran another Grammy nomination, and then Autumn Variations. The latter seems to introduce fans to a new era for the singer. More seasons-themed albums are in tow.