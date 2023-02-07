After missing the fallout edition of RAW due to personal reasons, Brock Lesnar returned to the WWE Universe in sunny Orlando, Florida, to issue a bit of a proposition to Bobby Lashley ahead of the Elimination Chamber.

“Did you’ll catch the Royal Rumble?” Lesnar asked. “I did too and I thought it sucked. At least I had a sucky experience. I mean, at the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar got his a** thrown over the top rope. That’s not the worst of it, I got my a** thrown over the top rope by Bobby Who? Bobby Lashley.”

“Now I apologize I wasn’t on RAW last week, I had to get my head together a little bit. You see Bobby, he finally struck a chord with Brock Lesnar. You see last week, I couldn’t get Bobby out of my head. I tried to go hunting last week, and all I could think about was Bobby Who? Bobby Lashley! The next day, I woke up and I wanted to go ice fishing, do you know what ice fishing is? Yeah, I like coastal fishing too, don’t get me wrong. I tried to go ice fishing and all I could think about was Bobby Who? Bobby Lashley! I sit down for a big old steak dinner, and all I can think about is Bobby Lashley. I crawl into bed at night with my wife, now about four or five hours later, all I can think about is Bobby Lashley.”

“So all week long I thought long and hard about what I was gonna do about Bobby Lashley. Now Brock Lesnar, came up with a resolution. It’s a violent resolution but it’s a resolution. You see, in this $5 denim jacket is a multi-million contract. On this contract, it states Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber. Now Bobby Lashley, if you have a set of balls, you’ll come down here and sign this contract.”

Fortunately for Lesnar, he asked and he received, and none other than “The Almighty” emerged from the back and walked his way down to the ring to confront his Crown Jewel foe.

“Well nice of you to grace us with your presence Brock,” Lashley said. “I didn’t even know you were going to be here, but since you are, let’s take a little walk down memory lane. You and I had match number one and what happened Brock? I beat you. Now match number two, you won, but if my memory is correct, I left your a** unconscious as I walked out of this ring. So the third meeting we had was at the Royal Rumble, and I threw your a** over the top rope without any problem, Brock. So, if my memory serves me correct, then I think things will be done under my terms, Brock. So I’m going to take this contract, and I’m going to let my agent look at it, I’m going to let my manager look at it, I’m going to let my lawyer look at it, and then I’ll get back to you on it. I’ll take it into consideration.

Before Lashley could leave the ring, he turned around and got right back in his foe’s face, delivering a dig that Lesnar totally didn’t set up in his promo.

“What, are you surprised, Brock?” Lashley asked. “Are you surprised that Bobby Who has one up on you?

Predictable? You bet, but that didn’t stop Lesnar from F5-ing his foe not once but twice in the middle of the ring, leaving the contract before exiting the ring to the cheers of the fans. Will Lashley ultimately accept the match and complete the trilogy? Only time will tell, but needless to say, it would result in a violent resolution indeed.

Kevin Nash thinks Bobby Lashley is missing something in WWE.

Speaking of Bobby Lashley, Kevin Nash brought up “The Almighty” on his Kliq This podcast, and he feels there’s something missing in the star’s presentation.

“I love Bobby, he’s a sweetheart,” Nash said via Fightful. “He just always seems to be missing something. I don’t know what it is. Maybe [in response to Oliver asking if he meant Lashley’s promo skills]. I think he across to me like he is a nice guy. He’s not a killer. Bobby Lashley’s just not a killer. He’s a nice f*cking guy. Brock Lesnar, he’s a nice guy, [but] he just has that something in him. Yeah [when Oliver says ‘Danger’]. Bobby Lashley, if you said, ‘Please, I’ve had enough,’ I think Bobby would stop. I think Brock would stomp you two more times.”

Is Nash correct? Does Lashley come off as a bit too nice and lack that killer instinct that Lesnar exudes so effortlessly? Either way, Elimination Chamber presents Lashley with the perfect opportunity to change up the narrative and prove that he can be a ruthless heel too.