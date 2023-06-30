Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Darren Drozdov, known to the WWE Universe as simply “Droz,” has passed away at 54.

A native of Mays Landing, New Jersey, Drozdov began his athletic career in at Oakcrest High School in South Jersey, where he parlayed an All-State quarterback career into a scholarship to play defensive tackle for the University of Maryland. Though he wasn't drafted into the NFL, Drozdoc spent three seasons with the New York Jets, famously puking onto the football during his rookie season on Monday Night Football to earn the nickname “Puke” before playing a single season for the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL in 1996.

Transitioning to the wild world of professional wrestling, Drozdov worked matches for ECW from 1997-98 before jumping ship to WWE in 1998, where he joined the Legion of Doom first as Puke and then as Droz. After an interesting run with the team forever known as the Road Warriors, Droz went solo and began appearing in skits called “Droz's World” and even formed his own stable with Prince Albert/Tensi and Key but unfortunately, that run was short-lived, as in October of 1999, he took a botched powerbomb from D'Lo Brown that caused a serious neck injury and the former tackle to become a quadriplegic, with no movement below his neck.

Though Droz found ways to remain connected in the WWE Universe, contributing articles for the company's website and appearing on multiple episodes of Vice's Darkside of the Ring, it's a shame fans never got to see what “Droz's World” was building towards, as the ultra-charismatic in-ring performer was just scratching the surface of his potential as a talker, worker, and WWE Superstar.

WWE is saddened to learn that Darren Drozdov passed away on Friday, June 30, at age 54. WWE extends its condolences to Darren Drozdov’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/7gDRO0tiGl pic.twitter.com/EqPtbGIPy8 — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Darren Drozdov's family releases a statement on his passing.

Sharing the news of his passing on their official website, WWE released a statement from Darren Drozdov's family to celebrate his life and reflect on how he was able to overcome a horrible injury to live 24 fulfilled years without any ill-will in his heart towards D'Lo Brown, WWE, or anyone else.

We are sad to share our beloved Darren passed away this morning of natural causes. There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. Darren, affectionately known as ‘Droz,' was involved in a tragic ring accident while wrestling for the WWE in 1999 that rendered him a quadriplegic. Nevertheless, Droz maintained a championship mindset and lived every day to the fullest even though he was unable to move from the neck down for the past 24 years. His own words sum up his relentless positivity in the midst of adversity: ‘There is always another day. Just because I’m paralyzed and stuck in a wheelchair, doesn’t mean my life is over. I’ve learned to live again, and my life is far from over.' We lived this journey with him over the past 24 years. We were always there through the good times and the bad, and provided him with our unconditional love. We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to everyone. All of his fans, teammates, colleagues, and friends for all the love and support he received over the years. You all gave him meaning, purpose and something to live for. He loved each and every one of you and cherished the conversations, notes and letters he received. His faith in humanity never faltered, so know that for all the love you've shown him, he loved you back. We also would also like to thank WWE for treating him like family, and for all of their love, support and stepping up to make sure that Darren always had the proper care and treatment needed to live in his condition over the past 24 years. He was a devoted son, brother, and friend who had always put others first, especially his family. He was kind, generous and was always there for his people. He was our guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love and wonder. His smile was healing. His warmth, love, and laughter were infectious. We could always turn to him for wisdom and solace and his absence feels like a giant hole in our family and our hearts. Everyone who knew Darren was a better person because of it. He taught everyone so much about how to look at life: how to put things in perspective, how to overcome adversity, and how to show compassion for others. He would not want anyone to be sad at this moment and would want to this to be a celebration of his life, to be remembered for all the great things that he accomplished, the fun, the laughter, the great memories he shared with everyone.

RIP Droz; may you ride the roads forever with the Legion of Doom.