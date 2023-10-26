Suffice it to say, head coach Sean Payton's first season with the Denver Broncos has not gone as anticipated.

Taking over a team seemingly oozing with talent, including a quarterback that was considered a top-tier option for most of his career, Payton expected to hit the ground running. After nine playoff trips in 15 seasons as HC of the New Orleans Saints, it seemed easy enough to clean up “one of worst coaching jobs in NFL history” and steer the Broncos to the postseason.

Time for Plan B.

The Broncos are 2-5 with the fourth-worst point differential in the NFL. They suffered one of the most thorough and embarrassing losses in NFL history this season. 2023 is over. It's time to make the best of the situation and look forward to next year.

It's also time to wave goodbye to WR Jerry Jeudy.

The case for a Jeudy trade now

From Denver's perspective, there's really no reason to hang onto Jeudy. The team already has Courtland Sutton, who has outperformed Jeudy this season.

It also has Marvin Mims, Jr. waiting in the wings. The 2023 second-round speedster has flashed his vast potential this season; having Jeudy ahead of him on the depth chart isn't going to aid his development, which is what Payton should be focused on at this point.

The longer Jeudy remains a Bronco, the worse he may look in this dysfunctional atmosphere, further lowering his value for a trade in the offseason. Also, the offseason brings the chance of other wide receivers hitting the open market, further damaging what Jeudy might bring back in a trade.

A split seems inevitable, so Denver should rip the band-aid off and get Jeudy off its roster before the trade deadline. But where to?

Panthers invest in Jeudy, Young's future

Remember how we mentioned the Broncos have the fourth-worst point differential in the NFL? Well, the Carolina Panthers are one team below them. And, while the Broncos have managed to win two games, Carolina is still winless at 0-6. Clearly, Frank Reich's team is not playoff bound either.

So why would they want to add talent at the deadline?

For the Panthers, this is an investment in their future and the future of their quarterback, Bryce Young. Young, taken with the first pick of the 2023 draft, has struggled mightily in his debut season.

His best option in the passing game so far this season has been 33-year old Adam Thielen. After Thielen, who is having a fine season, there is…not much. The team's second leading receiver, Terrace Marshall Jr., has a third of the catches Thielen does. Oh yeah, and he wants out of Carolina.

Trading for Jeudy now would maximize the amount of time he and Young can play together, to develop chemistry and learn each other's tendencies. Giving a young quarterback a legitimate weapon at wideout can do wonders for development — look at the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen before and after Stefon Diggs. (And no, we aren't saying Jeudy is on the same level as Diggs was at the time of his trade, but you get the idea.)

Jeudy's already had his fifth-year option exercised, so he is under contract for next season at a guaranteed $12.987 million. Obviously he has his flaws, but he still possesses intriguing potential, coming off a career year (972 receiving yards) in 2022.

What's the price tag?

So, what does a trade for Jerry Jeudy look like? Well, it won't be a first-round draft pick, despite Denver's asking price in talks last offseason. Jeudy's inconsistency, even accounting for the team he is currently playing on, will not help the Broncos' leverage. Jeudy has yet to break even 85 receiving yards in a game, and doesn't have a touchdown catch yet.

Still, Jeudy was a first round selection in 2020, a highly touted prospect coming out of Alabama. Injuries have been an issue, but there's no doubting his physical traits and talent.

Does a third-round selection from the Panthers get it done?

For the Panthers, it's a chance to buy low on a big talent. It will help with their evaluation of Bryce Young, and give him a fighting chance through a downer of a season.

From Denver's perspective, a third-round pick from a 0-6 team might be the best it can expect. The pick should land in a prime spot if the Panthers continue to lose games during their rebuild. It also gets Jeudy out of the AFC, if that's a concern.

Two teams amid lost seasons with different incentives. It's the perfect recipe for a Jerry Jeudy trade.