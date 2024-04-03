USC basketball does not have much time to tend to its wounds after a woefully disappointing 2023-24 season, as it faces significant change in the immediate future. Losing leading scorer Boogie Ellis already requires the team to make a big transition, but the departure of head coach Andy Enfield is plunging the program into an uneasy state of flux. Bronny James is at the center of this newfound speculation.
Enfield helped lead a desperately-needed resurgence in Los Angeles, guiding the Trojans to five NCAA Tournament appearances in his 11-year tenure with the team. Before this unsatisfying 15-18 campaign, USC won 20 or more games in seven of the last eight seasons and advanced to the Elite Eight in 2021. When a longtime and fairly successful coach leaves for another job, it is common for multiple players to follow suit.
McDonald's All-American and four-star recruit Trent Perry de-committed from USC on Tuesday in light of the Enfield news, dealing a big blow to a backcourt that is looking to replace Ellis and probably Isaiah Collier. And possibly James.
With Andy Enfield signing with SMU, the son of NBA all-time great LeBron James might now be incentivized to give himself a fresh start at another school after an underwhelming freshman year in LA. There are plenty of intriguing options for him to consider, but we are going to do our best to identify Bronny James' three best landing spots.
Duke can maybe bring the best out of Bronny James
Despite the Duke Blue Devils making it to the Elite Eight as a No. 4 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, their season cannot be considered a rousing success. They were denied entry into the Final Four by a conference rival that was not even supposed to be in the Big Dance. There should be more opportunities to avenge that shortcoming, though, with No. 1 recruit Cooper Flagg and multiple other high-end prospects heading to Durham, North Carolina.
Bronny James could realistically be a part of Duke's bright future. His strong defense can make him a nice addition to the backcourt, especially since Jared McCain and Jeremy Roach might both enter the 2024 NBA Draft.
James' 2023-24 offensive output— 4.8 points per game on 36.6 percent shooting– will make it difficult for him to earn significant playing time on this loaded roster, but the Blue Devils' wealth of talent can also put the 19-year-old in a favorable position to succeed.
Although he knocked down 26.7 percent of his attempts from distance, James has shown flashes of being an effective perimeter presence in the past. With that in mind, he is probably best suited to be a 3-and-D guy in the long run. Jon Scheyer's group can draw attention from the defense and provide the Akron, Ohio native with high-percentage looks.
Competing with other well-regarded recruits for a rotation spot and playing alongside them at practice can also benefit him. Iron sharpens iron, right? It is definitely not the path of least resistance, but James has a chance to eventually reach his full potential on Duke basketball.
The Duquesne-LeBron James connection cannot be denied
Oftentimes, a player who struggles to produce efficient numbers and accrue many minutes at a Power Five program transfers to a mid-major to find a more consistent groove. There are several triumphant tales of former four and five-star recruits breaking out in a smaller school, and Bronny James has the tools to be the latest one.
Though, one specific mid-major stands out above all others as a realistic transfer option for the 2023 McDonald's All-American. There are deep roots connecting the James family to the Duquesne Dukes. The team's new head coach, Dru Joyce III, played at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School with LeBron James. The former teammates remain friends today.
The bond extends even deeper than that, as Joyce's predecessor and mentor Keith Dambrot coached him and James all those years ago in Akron. The same wisdom that was imparted on the four-time NBA champion during his youth can be shared with his son. Such a bonding experience might be tough to pass up.
Duquesne would surely welcome the national exposure that Bronny James' arrival would bring. Moreover, producing in the Atlantic 10 Conference carries more weight than people might think. This union is by far the least glamorous on this list, but it might offer James his best chance at a sophomore resurgence.
Oregon was in the mix for Bronny before, so why not again?
As you now know, I did not find room for Ohio State. Ostensibly, the Buckeyes make a ton of sense if James enters the transfer portal. They were among one of his final choices before he committed to USC in 2023 and obviously reside in his home state. A crowded backcourt could limit his opportunities to make a lasting impact, however.
We already established that playing time is also a possible issue at Duke, but the prestige emanating from Cameron Indoor Stadium makes it difficult to compare the two situations. Oregon basketball is not considered a blue blood either, but they have the right combination of tradition, coaching and geographical appeal.
Bronny James knows the West Coast well and can nicely fit in with the culture Ducks head coach Dana Altman has built over the last decade and a half. Players come into their own in Eugene. The team has not won less than 20 games in a season since Altman assumed leadership in 2010, affording James the chance to prominently compete in high-stakes matchups in March.
This hypothetical addition helps Oregon, too. While the Ducks did ramp up their defense during their recent red-hot run (ended versus Creighton), they surrendered 72.3 points per game during the regular season. James' most coveted skill can ensure that Altman's squad is better equipped for the Big Ten move later this year.
USC fans would flood the Galen Center with boos if he switched to a longtime conference foe, but one can surely see the upside of this act of treason. Regardless of what happens in the coming days or weeks, this will be a pivotal year for James.