With Bronny James officially being a Los Angeles Lakers draft pick, many eyes will be on him and his father, LeBron James. Ahead of his rookie season, we'll make our Bronny James predictions with the Lakers.

This pick was highly anticipated prior to the draft after Bronny's freshman year at USC. The 19-year-old averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game at USC. He shot 36.6 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three.

Bronny's numbers in college were underwhelming. It's important to keep in mind that Bronny did suffer a cardiac arrest prior to the season.

After his recovery and being cleared for basketball activities, Bronny played but never found a consistent footing.

He has shown flashes of being a 3&D guard and could become a solid role player with the right development. Rob Pelinka emphasized player development in the Lakers' head coaching search, which led to JJ Redick's hiring.

Redick's development of the young core will include Bronny as they look to get the most out of him.

With that in mind, let's move on to our predictions for Bronny James in his rookie season with the Lakers.

Bronny James spends time in the G-League

Like a lot of rookies, especially those in the second round, it would make sense for Bronny to spend time in the G-League.

Playing in the G-League would be highly beneficial for him in order to get in-game action. At the start of the season, it's highly unlikely Bronny will see the floor unless it's in blowouts or an injury occurs.

The 19-year-old could gain significant minutes with the South Bay Lakers, a team that has thrived in developing young players.

Notable players who have played for South Bay and gone on to have successful careers include Alex Caruso. Another notable call-up to the league was guard Scotty Pippen Jr., who thrived with the Memphis Grizzlies this season.

It would make a ton of sense for the organization and for Bronny to have him split time between the G-League and the NBA.

Bronny creates a highlight with LeBron

A father and son have never shared an NBA court together, but that will all change in the upcoming season.

LeBron is known for the hundreds or thousands of highlight plays that he's made throughout his career, but creating one with his son Bronny could top them all.

While Bronny still needs to develop, he is already a solid defender and athlete. If Bronny and LeBron get out in transition together, they could create a highlight play via a lob.

Bronny James appears in 35+ NBA games

Although Bronny may not be in Redick's rotation, he will appear at the end of games when they are blowouts.

For reference, 2023 second-round pick Maxwell Lewis appeared in 34 games for the Lakers.

With the marketability of Bronny and LeBron, there will be moments when they share the court together. He will likely play in 35 or more games, with a majority of them being blowouts or due to an injury in the guard rotation.

Whether you like the draft pick of Bronny or not, he will be making NBA history with his father, LeBron, in the upcoming season. Bronny James may not enter the NBA as a rotational player, but there should be plenty of noteworthy moments in his rookie campaign.