It's a good day for Minnesota football and head coach PJ Fleck, as he just signed a contract extension with the program, according to Brett McMurphy of On3.

“Minnesota's PJ Fleck receives contract extension thru 2030,” McMurphy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Fleck is 56-39 with the Gophers in eight seasons, and has gone 6-0 in bowl games. In 2019, they had 11 wins, which was their best under Fleck, and won the Big Ten West division. He only has two losing seasons, which were in 2017 and 2013 when they went 5-7 in both years. In 2025, they went 8-5, as they won the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Minnesota wrote a statement about Fleck and his success on the field with the program.

“The Gophers are 58-39 overall with Fleck at the helm, which includes a 6-0 mark in bowl games,” the statement said. “He is fifth in program history for overall wins (58) and games coached (97) and is fourth in program history in Big Ten wins (34). Fleck’s .597 win percentage is third best among Minnesota coaches with at least 45 games under their helm behind only Henry L. Williams (.786, 1900-21) and Bernie Bierman (.716, 1932-41, ’45-50).”

Not only has Fleck helped the program see success on the field, but he is also helping on the academic side as well.

“In the classroom, Minnesota has posted program record GPAs under Fleck and the Gophers have had 10 Academic All-Americans (Blaise Andries three times, Sam Renner twice, Ashton Beers, John Michael Schmitz, Jack Gibbens, Payton Jordahl and Gary Moore) and 438 Academic All-Big Ten performers,” the release read. “The 10 Academic All-Americans under Fleck represent 35% of Minnesota’s all-time Academic All-Americans (28) in program history.”

It's obvious that since Fleck has been with the program, he has had a major impact on them. It's no surprise that his contract was extended, and Minnesota will be looking to find the same success that they had last season.

