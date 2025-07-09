The Buss family’s decision to sell the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter at a $10 billion valuation raised eyebrows everywhere. The move has largely been seen as a positive one for the Lakers, who were perceived to be acting ‘frugally’ in recent seasons.

And while fans have every right to be optimistic about the future, Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal is a little upset over the sale, per HoopsHype.

“You know I’m a little upset, right?” Shaq said on The Big Podcast. When asked about the reason, he jokingly suggested he deserves a part of the $10 billion.

“The Lakers got sold for $10 billion, and I ain’t get no Douly. I ain’t get no brand-new Escalade. I ain’t get nothing, dog,” he revealed.

Shaq’s co-host quickly pointed out how he did receive a ‘thank you for your service.’ However, O’Neal hilariously claimed that it wasn’t enough, especially for the likes of him, Magic Johnson, and the late Kobe Bryant.

“Thank you for your service”? It was Magic, me, and Kobe like—can I get something? I mean, can I get… I mean, can I get a check for, like, you know, $50 million… something? Something. Come on—$10 billion?” he said.

Article Continues Below

Shaquille O'Neal believes he will never see Jeanie Buss again

In characteristic fashion, Shaq pressed on, claiming that the window for a potential financial incentive may have already closed. He joked that he may never even get to see Jeanie Buss again.

“Jeanie Buss… you probably won’t never see her again. She probably gonna be on that spaceship with Elon Musk after that,” Shaq claimed.

A 4-time NBA champion, Shaq formed one of the most fearsome duos in NBA history alongside Kobe. The two led the Lakers to a hattrick of titles to start the 21st century, with Shaq winning the Finals MVP all three times. A 15-time All-Star and one of the most dominant players to ever grace the league, Shaq was merely joking, but can easily be forgiven to actually demand continued recognition.