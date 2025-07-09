Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton says he received a welcome message from his new teammate Luka Doncic amid his free agency signing. Ayton is still in disbelief that he’s joining Doncic and the Lakers. Ayton was the first overall pick in his 2018 NBA Draft, which is the same draft class as Luka, who was selected third overall. Now, two of the top-three standouts from that draft are on the same team.

Ayton says he hasn’t received a ton of text messages from the entire team except for Doncic, who reached out, per ESPN LA’s Sedano & Kap.

“Not really yet, but I definitely got a text from Luka. I know how the offseason goes. This is not my first rodeo,” Ayton said. “People are probably busy training and spending time with their families. I’m just trying to integrate myself with the team and get to know everybody.”

Ayton recently compared joining Doncic on the same team to a video game. Ayton can’t wait to get started, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“Luka is a once-in-a-generation player, and I’m happy to be his teammate,” Ayton said. “Hearing about the kind of shape he’s been in, he’s super ripped, and I’m finally glad to be on his side.”

For Doncic and Ayton, it’ll be their first Lakers training camp together in preparation for the 2025-26 campaign.

Deandre Ayton fires back at harsh critics amid Lakers arrival

Article Continues Below

Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton clapped back at critics questioning his potential to succeed on alongside Lakers All-Star LeBron James and Luka Doncic. To those harsh critics, Ayton’s determined to prove them wrong. However, he didn’t deny the impact it had on his approach.

Ayton uses the doubt as motivation, yielding what Ayton believes is his destiny in joining such a storied franchise while playing alongside future Hall of Fame talent, per Lakers reporter Khobi Price.

“It fuels me. It fuels me up completely. And it’s a different type of drive that I’ve been wanting to express for a long time,” Ayton said. “I think this is the perfect timing, here in the purple and gold. And it’s a platform I cannot run from. I can show what I really am and just be around some greats to really emphasize that for me as well. It is a lot of fuel in me to prove to the whole world.”

Ayton averaged 14.4 points on 56.6% shooting, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game for the Blazers in 2024-25.