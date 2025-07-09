The New Orleans Saints are in a new era. To celebrate, the Saints are adding a heavenly twist to their iconic look in 2025. Recently, the team introduced a new white alternate helmet that has fans buzzing and Saints insider Jonathan Jones affectionately dubbing them the “Pope Hats.”

The Pope hats are here https://t.co/EL53CG2IE6 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Recently unveiled by the Saints, the sleek new helmet features a gold fleur-de-lis, a gold facemask, and a central gold stripe bordered by thin black lines. Flecks of black dot the white shell, giving it a subtle, speckled appearance that some say resembles vanilla ice cream. Unlike the black alternate helmet introduced in 2022, this version opts for a cleaner, bolder design.

The Saints are expected to pair these helmets with their all-white Color Rush uniforms, which feature gold numbers and black-and-gold trim. While the black alternates were worn four times in the past three seasons, never at home and always in defeat, the new white lids offer a fresh start and a stylish change.

The Saints will go marching into several matchups with their new look

The release continues a league-wide trend. 16 teams, including the Packers, Vikings, and Jaguars, sported white helmets during the 2024 season. For the Saints, it's a rare uniform update for a franchise that has long favored its traditional gold helmets with black fleur-de-lis.

The reveal came earlier than expected, as reports initially hinted at a July 22 debut. Defensive end Cam Jordan even teased the update on social media, fueling speculation weeks in advance.

The team hasn't announced specific games for the helmet’s debut. Fans could get their first look during the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. If not, then it could happen when the Saints kick off the regular season on September 7 at home versus the Arizona Cardinals.

Either way, one thing's for sure. The Saints are marching into the 2025 season with divine new domes.