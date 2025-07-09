The Los Angeles Lakers are on the cusp of a $10 billion sale. However, current governor Jeanie Buss will continue to oversee day-to-day operations.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Buss is likely to remain the team's governor for five more seasons, even as the organization is sold to Dodgers owner Mark Walter.

“Let’s start with the Lakers, who were sold for a whopping $10 billion valuation to Dodgers owner/Lakers minority owner Mark Walter recently but will still be run by longtime owner Jeanie Buss for quite some time to come,” Amick wrote. “Per a team source, Buss’ agreement with Walter and the NBA stipulates that she’ll remain the team’s governor for at least the next five seasons.”

Buss, the daughter of the late Dr. Jerry Buss, has been the governor since 2013. The Buss family have governed the Lakers since 1979.

Under the Buss family, the Lakers have won 11 NBA championships (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2020).

After the sale goes through, the Lakers are looking to do a few things. First, they will look to develop Luka Doncic into a bona fide superstar fitting for the franchise. Additionally, they still have LeBron James, who signed a $52.6 million contract to play another season.

In terms of finances, Walter is looking to spend extravagantly, much like he did with the Dodgers. Therefore, harnessing their approach to trading and free agency. Furthermore, they could look to invest in the front office and player development.

Either way, it won't be the same.

The Buss family and the Lakers

In many ways, the Lakers wouldn't be the Lakers if not for the Buss family. Having the Lakers without someone with that last name running things would be unfamiliar.

In some ways, it would be equivalent to the Yankees not having a Steinbrenner at the helm.

While Jeanie Buss will be involved, this is very much the end of an era.