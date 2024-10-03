Los Angeles Lakers' incoming rookie Bronny James has been the talk of the town since joining his father, LeBron James, in becoming the NBA's first father-son duo to step foot on the court together. Naturally, the two teammates had to link up for a picture during their Lakers Media Day duties, to which was saw Bronny wear an exclusive pair of the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen basketball sneakers.

Even during his time at the highs school and college level, Bronny James always had a fresh pair of Nike LeBron sneakers to debut on the court. The occasion is even more special now that he's on the Lakers and he'll be able to wear his own Player Exclusive (PE) editions in-game alongside LeBron.

Bronny James has previously been on recording saying the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen is his favorite on-court sneakers out of all the sneakers in the 22-shoe Nike LeBron catalogue. It looks as though he'll be opting for these as his go-to's for the upcoming season.

Bronny James is seen wearing two exclusive Nike LeBron NXXT Gen sneakers in what seems to be home/away iterations. The lighter pair, which he's seen rocking in his Lakers Media Day photo with LeBron James, features a mix of purple hues contrasted by a white base and white accents. We also see a slight addition of volt and blue to play into the Lakers' color scheme.

The darker pair features a deep blue and aqua hues over what looks to be like shiny patent leather. The shoes have a midnight navy base and features a translucent turquoise rubber outsole. The overlapping Nike Swooshes seem to have a blue jeweled pattern and reflective qualities, giving these a nice shine and natural reflection. The shoe also features a nice detail in James' number “9” stitched into the toe.

All in all, these are two extremely sleek pairs and should look great when Bronny James hits the court for the Lakers. LeBron James decided to go with an exclusive pair of the Nike LeBron 3 and throw it back to one of his original releases. It should be a fun season for both of these two as they try to out-do each other's sneaker games.