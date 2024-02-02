Bronny had a mixed bag in USC's 78-69 loss to the Ducks.

In a nationally televised game, Bronny James and USC basketball fell 78-69 to the Oregon Ducks on Thursday night.

Bronny, in his second game since moving back to a bench role for USC, played 22 minutes for the Trojans. That was second only to DJ Rodman's 25 reserve minutes.

In the game, Bronny finished with six points, a career-high seven assists and four rebounds. He also made a pair of 3-pointers and had two steals.

It was impressive that James racked up seven assists for USC basketball despite only a 10 percent usage rate in the game. While James isn't excelling in terms of scoring, he has shown a knack for playing within the system and finding open teammates quickly with crisp passes.

On the season, Bronny is averaging 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 0.8 steals in 19.3 minutes per game.

Bronny and the Trojans have lost six straight games, which is their longest losing skid since dropping nine in a row in 2014-15. Their only lead came on a 3-pointer by Ellis to open the game.

Standout Trojans guard Boogie Ellis continued to struggle as he tries to work his way back from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the last three games. Ellis shot just 5-16 from the floor, including 3-11 from behind the 3-point line. He led USC basketball with 17 points, but he didn't earn them in an efficient manner.

On the flip side, Ellis and Bronny couldn't contain Oregon's Jackson Shelstad. Shelstad scored 20 points, tying his career high with four 3-pointers.

As continues to be the case. Bronny played within the flow of the Trojans offense, deferring to Ellis, Kobe Johnson, and Oziah Sellers. The three guards took 34 of USC's 62 shots on the evening against Oregon. Johnson went 1-9 from the floor including 0-6 from beyond the 3-point line.

Bronny James continues to show gradual improvement, but USC basketball is in the doldrums amid their losing streak. Bronny and USC have a chance to get right on Saturday when they host the Oregon State Beavers.

The Beavers are only 11-10 after their 71-63 loss to UCLA. But they do feature dangerous sophomore guard Jordan Pope, and just stunned Arizona 83-80 last Thursday behind a game-winning Pope 3-pointer.