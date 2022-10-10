Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike

Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.

Via Nick DePaula:

BREAKING: Nike has signed 5 student-athletes to NIL endorsement deals: • Bronny James, Sierra Canyon guard

• Caitlin Clark, Iowa PG

• DJ Wagner, Top 2023 guard from Camden, NJ

• Haley Jones, Stanford guard

• JuJu Watkins, Sierra Canyon guard pic.twitter.com/RFX1eY1TFv — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 10, 2022

James is currently in his senior year at Sierra Canyon HS and has already garnered interest from a number of division 1 schools, including Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. LeBron even took Bronny James on a visit to Columbus, a school The King has lots of love for since he hails from Ohio.

Bronny posted in the Ohio State threads 👀🔥 @brhoops (via bronny/IG) pic.twitter.com/D44Un40I1F — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 6, 2022

It only made sense that Nike teamed up with Bronny. After all, LeBron has been connected to them for nearly 20 years and is one of their most popular figures in the sports world.

It’s unknown how much Bronny is making from this NIL deal, but there is no question it’s probably a nice chunk of money. He’s currently ranked 34th on ESPN’s top 100 in the 2023 class and continues to trend in the right direction.

Many believe Bronny James might end up going to Ohio State because of the connection between his dad and the state, but he’s yet to even decide if he’ll go the college route. The 18-year-old, who just had his birthday over the weekend in an epic party with his dad, Travis Scott, and other celebs, could take his talents to the G-League instead. It remains to be seen. Whatever gets him to the NBA faster so Bronny can play with his pops.