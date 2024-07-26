Amari Cooper will be entering the upcoming season with a restructured contract, but that won't change the fact that he's set to become a free agent in 2025. There has been no extension for the wideout yet, but his recent comments may give hope to Cleveland Browns fans who are worried about the whole situation.

According to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, Cooper said that he wants to remain in Cleveland past 2024.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” the wide receiver added.

Cooper's restructured contract includes his $20 million guarantee for this season, in addition to $5 million in incentives, per ClutchPoints' Christopher Smith. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound wideout is coming off another 1,000-yard season with the Browns.

Back in 2022, Cooper was traded to Cleveland after nearly four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He immediately became the Browns' top pass catcher, tallying a total of 1,160 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 78 receptions. Cooper continued where he left off this past season, as he amassed 1,250 receiving yards while averaging a career-high 17.4 yards per catch in 15 regular-season games.

His performance granted him his fifth Pro-Bowl appearance, and it was one of the reasons why the Browns made the playoffs after falling short in the last two seasons.

The Cleveland Browns as of late

For about two-thirds of the previous season, the Ohio-based squad was experiencing a roller coaster ride. They would show flashes of upside, but several losses — in addition to season-ending injuries for the likes of Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb — had everyone ruling them out of playoff contention. By the conclusion of Week 13, the Browns held a 7-5 record. That's when the momentum reached new heights.

Following the signing of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, the team went on a four-game winning streak in December. Their Week 17 victory against the New York Jets guaranteed them a postseason spot, much to the delight of Clevleand sports fans and the surprise of practically everyone else.

While their campaign ended with a Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, the Browns still managed to surpass expectations. Now, they're reloading for another season. Watson and Chubb are expected to return from injury, albeit the uncertain recovery timelines. Amari Cooper will once again be leading the wideout room, which includes names such as Elijah Moore and the recently-acquired Jerry Jeudy.

Speaking of free-agency aquisitions, the Browns were also able to get defensive pieces such as Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush as replacements for the linebackers who departed. Furthermore, rookies such as Michael Hall Jr (DT) and Zack Zinter (OL) are expected to help out come September.

If all goes as planned for Kevin Stefanski, one can expect a much healthier Cleveland squad for this upcoming season.