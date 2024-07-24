The Deshaun Watson era may officially turn the corner in Cleveland. With a revamped offense featuring Watson's dynamic playmaking and the receiving duo of Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy, the Browns have a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl. However, success in the NFL often hinges on unexpected contributions. While all eyes are on the big names, there's one under-the-radar player with the potential to swing the Browns' fortunes: backup running back Jerome Ford.

The Browns So Far

The Browns entered the 2024 offseason with a clear mission. They needed to bolster their offense around Deshaun Watson. There is no doubt that Watson is the centerpiece of this roster, but the team also added a speedy receiver by acquiring Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos. Of course, Nick Chubb remains the workhorse back. However, Kareem Hunt's status as a free agent has left a void in the pass-catching backfield role.

Again, the Browns are entering 2024 with significant uncertainty in the running back position due to Chubb's recovery from a devastating knee injury. The general consensus is that Chubb will return to the field at some point this season. Right now, there is no exact timetable for his return, although he hasn't ruled out Week 1. As a result of this murky situation regarding Chubb, someone else in the backfield will need to step up for Cleveland.

Here we'll look at three underrated Cleveland Browns players who could break out in the 2024 NFL season.

Jerome Ford, RB

Enter Jerome Ford. Sure, Ford might not yet be a household name. That said, his skillset and potential fit within the Browns' offense suggest he could be the X-factor Cleveland needs for a deep playoff run. At first glance, Ford might seem like a typical running back. He doesn't possess the imposing presence of Nick Chubb. However, what Ford lacks in stature, he makes up for in explosiveness. In spurts, he has showcased elite speed that translates perfectly to the Browns' vision for their backfield. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized a more multifaceted offense with Watson at the helm. As such, Ford's ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and threaten defenses in the passing game is a key piece of that puzzle.

Stepping Up

Nick Chubb isn't ruling out a Week 1 return, but realistically speaking, he probably won't be ready to get back on the field by then. It's plausible that he might not be prepared to retake the gridiron until the second half of the campaign, if at all. That places all the more importance on running back Jerome Ford. He should serve as the Browns' featured back in Chubb's stead.

Remember that Ford got considerable playing time last year and was rather pedestrian. He rushed for 813 yards and four touchdowns while averaging four yards per carry. That said, Ford hauled in 44 receptions for 319 yards and five scores. This shows that he could be a viable receiving threat out of the backfield. The 24-year-old also put together some impressive performances on the ground in 2023. Still, he was rather inconsistent in that department. His most eye-opening outing last season probably came in Week 10 when he racked up 107 rushing yards on 17 carries against a stout Baltimore Ravens defense.

Cleveland will definitely need Ford to produce in 2024 with Chubb sidelined indefinitely. He will be sharing some touches with D'Onta Foreman, but Ford will probably get the bulk of the carries.

Heightened Expectations

Even if Chubb returns, there stands a great—and unfortunate—chance that he will not be quite the same dynamic rusher who racked up 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground in 2022. That will open the door for Ford to get the bulk of touches in 2024. It could result in the 24-year-old having a productive campaign.

Again, Ford struggled with efficiency in 2023, averaging just four yards per carry. However, he displayed solid ability as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Of course, a lot of Ford's success this coming year depends on the play of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is making his way back from shoulder surgery. If things fall into place, Ford could ultimately have a breakthrough campaign in 2024.

Looking Ahead

The Browns have a legitimate Super Bowl contender on their hands. Having said that, their journey won't be without challenges. A tough schedule and a competitive AFC North will test their mettle. In those close games, a single play can make all the difference. Enter Jerome Ford. His ability to catch passes out of the backfield, threaten defenses with his speed, and create space for Nick Chubb makes him a wild card with the potential to be a game-changer. Don't be surprised if you see Ford making highlight-reel plays for the Browns this season. He might just be the surprising factor that propels Cleveland toward championship glory.