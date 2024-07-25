Cleveland Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski is the two-time NFL Coach of the Year who won the award last season, beating out the likes of Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs, Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions, Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers and other deserving candidates.

Stefanski's Browns are expected to start the season with a fully healthy and ready to go Deshaun Watson at quarterback this season, backed up by Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley.

Meanwhile, Nick Chubb is planning to return on offense. The Browns have plenty of breakout candidates this year on both sides of the ball, including one who was mentioned recently.

Stefanski is taking on a bigger role on behalf of the team according to the latest news of him stepping up to become the Browns' offensive play-caller.

Stefanski reveals latest coaching change

According to a report from Diana Russini on X, the Browns coach will call the team's plays this season.

Stefanski's Browns finished with 335.9 yards per game last season, which ranked toward the middle of the pack in the National Football League rankings.

Unlike fellow Coach of the Year candidate Dan Campbell, who re-hired offensive coordinator Ben Johnson after he interviewed with other teams for head coaching positions, Stefanski has chosen to take on more responsibility. The change will interesting to watch considering that the Browns are getting arguably their two best offensive players back in Watson and Chubb.

How it turns out remains to be seen, but the change could make Cleveland a must-watch team in the AFC North next season.

Fans react to Stefanski coaching decision

Fans seemed jaded by the news as they attempted to make sense of it on X.

While Stefanski has generally earned the trust of the Browns' fanbase with his positive results in recent years, his success as a play-caller is far from guaranteed, especially considering the myriad other responsibilities he's already been tasked with as the team's head coach. Nick Chubb's return will help the running game and Deshaun Watson's return will help the passing game, but fans weren't sold on the Browns coach's decision.

“So run run pass,” one fan said, referencing Stefanski's allegedly vanilla philosophy with the team.

“Browns will Browns,” another fan added.

“Yeah that'll do it, I'd say that'll do it,” another fan sarcastically said.

The Browns open the season on September 8 with a 4:25 p.m. ET matchup against Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys.